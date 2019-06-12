Moving on from a relationship can be one of the hardest things ever. Fortunately, there will come a time when the pain has subsided and you'll notice the signs you’ve moved on from a breakup. No matter how things ended, it can take a while to leave your old relationship where it belongs: In the past. Even though getting to this point is no easy feat, it can be such a relief to feel yourself let go of the negative emotions you were experiencing after a separation.

"The general rule is that it takes half the amount of time you were with them to feel truly over the relationship," intuitive dating coach and author of The Dating Mirror: Trust Again, Love Again, Diana Dorell previously told Elite Daily. "But every relationship is different." For some people, moving on is much harder than for others, but it will happen eventually. So if you're still hurting, it's important to be patient with yourself and respect your individual healing process. No matter how long it takes for you to see the light at the end of the tunnel, the good news is that if the following things are true, then you're probably completely over it.

1. You just feel it. Giphy "If you knew for a while that you were ready to move on, you may have been already grieving the loss of that relationship before the breakup happened, so it could be shorter than the general rule," explained Dorell. "Your intuition will let you know when you are willing to move on." If your gut is telling you that there are still some lingering feels, then there's absolutely nothing wrong with that. It may just mean that you need more time.

2. You're happy being alone. Giphy According to dating coach Erika Ettin, another sign that someone has moved on is that they feel good flying solo and don't feel the need to rush into another relationship. "You are truly happy on your own so that adding another person is not to fill a void but rather to add to your life," Ettin previously told Elite Daily.

3. You've stopped thinking about your ex. Giphy If you're still hung up on an ex, chances are you're going to be thinking about them quite a bit. "One of the biggest signs you've moved on is when your ex stops occupying your thoughts," dating and relationships expert Demetrius Figueroa previously told Elite Daily. "You might not even realize it at first, but at some point when you've moved on, your ex will become an afterthought." This also means that you aren't particularly interested in keeping tabs on them via social media, texting, or even thinking about the breakup all that much, said Figueroa.