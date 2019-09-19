Maybe you rushed into a new relationship after your breakup. You thought it would all be fine, but you just don’t feel the spark with your new partner. If this happens, Galt suggests getting out of that relationship to reevaluate your feelings. “Get out now and go through the process of grief,” she urges. “It needs to happen before you can truly clear out your psyche to be available to a new lover.”

So how do you know when you are ready to date again? Galt says it starts with a shift in perspective. “You want and feel attracted, not just [to] men/women, but to the world as a whole (like the world is your oyster feeling),” she emphasizes. “You’re not just feeling sexy, but also excited in many ways about the prospect of love and sex.” You should feel lighthearted, happy, and open to whatever life throws your way.

Of course, the burden of grief after a breakup doesn’t fade away in an instant. “It’s really nice to stay single for a little while at least, while you enjoy who you’ve become,” Galt says. “And then get to know some of your prospects quite well before you jump in again.” Get to know new people without putting pressure on yourself to date anyone. You might just find your next relationship completely by accident.

You should also wait to date until you’ve stopped thinking regularly of your ex. “If you’ve properly processed, that person is in your heart in a bittersweet way, where you have control of when you revisit the memories,” Galt explains. Sure, you’ll never completely forget that someone existed (unless you’re Taylor Swift), but you can look at those memories objectively without feeling pain and sadness.

When the time is right to date again, you’ll know in your gut. And though it may take some time to find the relationship you’re looking for, you can be confident that your past experiences have made you the person you are today.