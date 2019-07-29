Meeting a partner's parents for the first time is an event that makes most people feel a bit nervous. After all, if your SO is close with their family, then a first meeting gone wrong could spell trouble for your relationship. That's why finding a genuine way to build a relationship with their parents early-on can be so important. Fortunately, making a memorable first impression isn't as hard as you think. Having thoughtful questions to ask your partner’s parents when you meet them is a great way to demonstrate your desire to connect with them

According to psychiatrist and psychoanalyst Grant H. Brenner, putting in the effort to be the best version of yourself, while also being authentic, is an important first step to cultivating a good connection with your bae's family. "Put your best self forward," Brenner previously told Elite Daily. "Regardless of what you think about parent-child relations, you are never going to cause problems for yourself down the road by making a favorable impression with your partner's parents. So be on your best behavior, but at the same time, be yourself." And once you've gotten past the small talk, here are some questions to ask to get a deeper sense of who they are.

1. What is your favorite family tradition? According to Anita Chlipala, founder of Chicago-based relationship therapy firm Relationship Reality 312, getting to know you SO's family traditions can also help you bond with their family. "You grew up differently than your partner, so get to know their rituals [and] customs," Chlipala previously told Elite Daily. Needless to say, even if you find their family traditions strange, it's still important to "respect their traditions and the way that they do things."

2. Where did you grow up? Instead of asking about their childhood directly, which could come off as a bit invasive, showing interest in where the parents of your SO grew up can reveal a lot. This is especially true if one or both of your partner's parents have a different cultural background from your own.

3. How did you meet? Lumina/Stocksy Few things get couples talking like the story of how they met, and assuming your partner's parents are still together, this question can keep the mood positive. It can also shed light on your partner's parents dynamic as a couple, which may help you better understand your partner. "Our parents' relationship shapes how we are in a relationship in every facet," LCSW and Owner Of Serendipitous Psychotherapy Kelley Kitley told Bustle. "We observed their communication style [and] their approach to physical touch. It's the first modeling we are exposed to."