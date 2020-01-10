Stable relationships are like getting socks as a present: They may not be the most exciting gift, but they make you feel warm and fuzzy, and most people want them more than they realize. Of course, not everyone is into socks. Some people find socks stifling, uncomfortable, or even suffocating at times. Some people can deal with socks, but still like to step out in flip flops and sleep barefoot now and then. But for the Myers-Briggs personality types who want a steady partner to ground them, socks are a 24/7 accessory and always a welcome gift. (I could extend this sock metaphor further by discussing the differences between knee socks and ankle socks as they relate to relationship stability, but I think I'm just going to put a sock in it.)

Personality types who prefer stable partners over spontaneous ones tend to have one trait in common: They're usually judging types as opposed to perceiving types, which means they'd rather plan ahead than fly by the seat of their pants. For planners, a stable partner is indispensable in helping them keep their life in order, and for these Myers-Briggs personality types, having a reliable SO isn't just a gift — it's a necessity.

ESFJ (The Consul) 123ducu/E+/Getty Images As happy-go-lucky as most ESFJs seem, these types tend to have a deep-seated need for validation, and a stable partner can give them that. Consuls are people-pleasers by nature, so in order to flourish, they require an SO who will consistently show them love and affection. For an ESFJ, the ideal partner will always be there to greet them at the end of the day with dinner on the table and a hug at the door, because no one appreciates old-fashioned romance quite like these folks. More than anything, they want to belong, and steady relationships can provide that feeling of belonging.

ISFJ (The Defender) You'd be hard-pressed to find a more devoted partner than a Defender. Just like ESFJs, ISFJs find joy in helping others, but that devotion also comes with a desire to feel appreciated in return. Since these types tend to be almost debilitatingly shy, finding an SO they can connect with and trust isn't easy, and when they do find that person, they fall hard. However, Defenders don't want a whirlwind romance — they want a partner who will stick by them for life. ISFJs need a steady SO to make them feel safe, secure, and supported, or else their self-doubt might get the best of them.

ENTJ (The Commander) MixMedia/E+/Getty Images Headstrong ENTJs are plenty steady on their own, but these types desire long-term companionship more than you might think. Commanders don't want a lover so much as a partner. For them, dating is typically approached with an agenda: finding a reliable, compatible partner who will stand by their side through any challenge. ENTJs may be a bit bossy and even ruthless at times, but they are surprisingly open to criticism, because they genuinely want to be their best selves. A stable partner will not only give them a sense of security — they'll keep a Commander grounded and humble.

INTJ (The Architect) For INTJs, their top priority is to be deeply and inextricably bonded to another person and wholly understood on an intellectual level. Like Commanders, Architects approach new relationships with an objective, because they aren't interested in wasting their time on fleeting love affairs. These serious-minded and wildly intelligent types tend to have a difficult time finding a compatible match, so just like ISFJs, INTJs are looking are looking for a lifelong thing, not a fling. A steady partner can prevent Architects from becoming cynical, and a long-term relationship has the power to make these introverted folks feel connected to the world.