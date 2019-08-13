I'm definitely not ready to put away all my cute summer outfits just yet, but with fall right around the corner, I am making sure to invest in some pieces to wear overtop my most summery shirts, in an attempt to give them an autumn-ready appeal. Sometimes, a cozy cardi or a cropped jacket is all you need to take your summer faves straight into next season! That said, I've rounded up four light layers to throw over your ourfit as the weather starts to cool down, from sweaters to blazers and everything in between. Read on for the easiest combinations for staying stylish and warm when the temperature drops.

Crop Top + Cord Jacket

Let me guess: You bought a lot of crop tops this summer? Girl, same here, and I'm getting my money's worth! When paired with high-waisted jeans or cords, a top like the AE Belted Crop Top ($40, ae.com) just needs an equally cute, equally cropped jacket to become a fall fashion Do. The LEE Vintage Modern Cropped Trucker Jacket in "Ochre" ($98, lee.com) is the perfect pick, as the corduroy texture screams fall, but the warm ochre hue will really compliment a summer tan.

Bralette + Sweater

Maybe you leaned in a bit hard to the bralettes-as-tops trend this summer? The Hanky Panky Retro Longline Bralette in "Cranberry" ($68, hankypanky.com) is my personal fave, and when styled properly, the rich berry hue is ideal for fall, too. I'd pair this bralette with something like the Quiz Clothing Pink Light Knit Crop Knot Sweater ($45, originally $27, quizclothing.com) — red and pink tones look amazing together, and the knotted front detail on this sweater will allow just a touch of your cute bralette to peek out, while still keeping you toasty enough to sit around a late-summer bonfire for s'mores.

Silky Tank + Blazer

Looking to transition your summer night-out staples? I wouldn't have made it through the season without my BL.TOPS Signature Silk Cami in "Midnight Black" ($95, bltops.com), which has a built-in bra, meaning I can wear this baby all on its own and it looks incredible! I highly recommend it if you struggle to find the right bra to wear with little tops, which I most certainly do. For fall, I'll be pairing it with oversized blazers to give the 100% silk material an edgy, autumnal twist, and the Eloquii Long Tailored Blazer ($111, eloquii.com) is that perfect neutral hue my fall wardrobe craves. I love that the sleeves come pre-ruched, so it isn't too hot and heavy to wear during the transitional weather.

Go-To Tee + Cardi

Admit it: We all went a little overboard with the tie dye trend this year. No regrets! Whether you DIY'd your own shirt or snagged one like the Beginning Boutique Finola Tee in "Blue Pink Tie Dye" ($50, beginningboutique.com) on a shopping trip, simply throwing an unbuttoned cardigan overtop is a fall-approved approach to making this summer staple wearable all year round. The Honey Plush Cropped Cardigan in "White" ($59, urbanoutfitters.com) is an essential for anyone with tons of printed or patterned tees, as it's the perfect white knit to rock with anything and everything.

See? All it takes is a little lightweight layering to make your fave summer tops autumn-appropro. Feel free to use this as an excuse to stock up on all the cardis, blazers, and jackets you've been eyeing; I won't judge you.