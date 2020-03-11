4 Least Responsible Zodiac Signs Who Are Stressful To Date

Dating an unreliable person is like watching a TV show where every episode ends in a cliffhanger. It's fun to speculate about what may happen, and things may turn out totally fine in the next episode, but sometimes, the conclusion is anything but satisfying. As much as I love some suspense, I personally prefer a relationship that has more predictability than uncertainty. If you're like me, then starting a relationship with one of the least responsible zodiac signs will always leave you on the edge of your seat — and not in a good way.

While I wouldn't necessarily call them self-centered, it does seem as though the zodiac signs who have a reputation for being unreliable tend to put their own needs before others. For them, showing up late doesn't require an excuse and canceling plans at the last minute doesn't inconvenience anyone. There are signs that constantly plan ahead, and then there are the signs who live in the moment. While a spontaneous, carefree attitude can be amazing at times, these signs aren't necessarily the most organized, grounded, or responsible. If you want to get a text back, then these four flighty signs probably aren't for you.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) skynesher/E+/Getty Images An Aquarius does what an Aquarius wants, and there's no way around it. These quirky, willfully independent individuals tend to live largely in their own heads, so it's not that they don't care about the feelings of others — they just forget sometimes that other people have feelings. As innovators, those born under this air sign like to go wherever their whims take them, with little regard for consequences or, you know, rationality. Aquarians also have a reputation for being pretty detached, so the fact that you're waiting for them to show up or text back won't inspire much guilt.

Pisces (Feb. 19 to March 20) Like Aquarians, Pisceans are dreamers who spend far more time in a fantasy land than grounded in reality. Though generous and empathetic, a Pisces has the tendency to let their emotions get the best of them. Those born under this water sign are romantics and pleasure-seekers by nature, and as deeply impressionable individuals, they're easily distracted from their plans (if they even had a plan to begin with). They can't help it — Pisceans listen to their hearts, not logic, and because they're so emotional, you probably don't want to saddle this sign with too much responsibility.

Gemini (May 21 to June 20) Mixmike/E+/Getty Images As a sign of duality, Geminis can't make up their minds to save their lives. And as you might expect, this makes them pretty tough to rely on. Pretty much the only thing you can expect from a Gemini is to show up late because they couldn't decide on an outfit — and other than that, you should just expect the unexpected. Like their fellow air sign Aquarius, a Gemini isn't one to succumb to emotions, but they're too erratic to put their analytical skills to much use. The fact that Geminis prioritize having a good time above all else also doesn't help matters.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) When it comes to irresponsibility, Sagittarians might just take the cake. As rebellious and restless spirits, Sags can't sit still for a moment, and nothing is scarier to them than feeling bored. Even if you can get a Sagittarius to make concrete plans, there's a good chance they'll get a better offer and forget to tell you until it's too late. A Sag tends to go through life with ambiguous relationships and a dying phone, so if you think you can get this fire sign to honor a commitment, it's likely you'll end up disappointed.