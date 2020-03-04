You might have a thing for rebels, but for me, nothing is sexier than someone who takes responsibility. If I had to choose between a partner I could rely on for a good time and a partner I could rely on to keep track of the time, I'd definitely opt for the latter. While spontaneous dates will keep you on your toes, dependable dates will never keep you waiting, because they know playing games isn't all fun and games. When you date one of the most responsible zodiac signs, unreliability becomes a thing of the past, as these signs always have their sights set on the future.

While some zodiac signs make decisions based off of whims and emotions (I'm looking at you, fire and water signs), others tend to favor logic and reason over needless feelings. As a result, rational signs are more likely to be prompt, precise, and a parent's dream. Reliability tends to be one of the most important qualities to look for in a future spouse, because when the going gets tough, you want a partner who's not going to, you know, run for the hills. For these four zodiac signs, responsibility isn't a choice — it's a necessity.

Taurus (April 20 to May 20) Anchiy/E+/Getty Images No one honors their commitments quite like a bull-headed Taurus. This earth sign may have a reputation for being a bit lazy, but when Taureans take on a task, nothing can distract them from their responsibilities. Those born under this sign aren't just stoic and stubborn — they're also loyal AF. They may not be able to resist buying a new pair of shoes, but when it comes to their relationships, Taureans are ride-or-die partners. As individuals who are more interested in comfort and security than excitement, a Taurus makes for an SO who will never let you down.

Virgo (Aug. 23 — Sept. 22) Just like their fellow earth sign Taurus, Virgos are known for being sensible, structured, and totally stable. You could set your watch to a Virgo, because for them, punctuality and precision are required for them to thrive. While other signs might find routines boring and limiting, Virgos tend to operate best when they know what to expect. And Virgos aren't just great at creating schedules and executing plans without a hitch — they also make some of the most reliable SOs around. If you want a partner who was born to be the designated driver, then you should probably date a Virgo.

Libra (Sept. 23 — Oct. 22) AleksandarGeorgiev/E+/Getty Images Libra may be an air sign rather than an earth sign, but when it comes to dependability, people born under Libra rarely disappoint. For Libras, nothing is more important than maintaining balance and stability in all parts of their life, and that includes their romantic relationships. These kind-hearted individuals aren't happy unless everyone around them is happy, and Libras won't hesitate to bend over backwards in order to keep people satisfied. You can always rely on a Libra to lend you an ear, a shoulder, or a helping hand, because they love nothing more than to help the people they love.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 — Jan. 19) Just like Taurus and Virgo, Capricorn is an even-keeled earth sign who takes responsibility to a whole other level. Though Capricorns have a reputation for being responsible to the point of rigidity, there's no denying that Caps are trustworthy to the core. Will a Cap whisk you away on a spur-of-the-minute trip to the Maldives? Absolutely not. But will they pick you up at the airport, change the oil in your car, and remind you to text your mom back? You better believe it. And IMO, having a partner who will never let you down is far more important than having a partner who's always down for a good time.