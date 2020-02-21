If all you're looking for in a partner is someone who will text you back, then I think it's time to set your sights higher — like on someone who acts their age rather than their shoe size. For some people, "mature" is synonymous with totally lame, but IMO, maturity is an underrated quality in a potential SO. People born under emotionally mature zodiac signs won't just text you back in a timely manner — they'll also define the relationship, hold your hand, and introduce you to their parents. Sure, games can be fun, but I'd personally take reliability over spontaneity any day.

Everyone matures at their own rate, and according to licensed clinical psychotherapist and relationship expert Dr. LeslieBeth Wish, people tend to postpone romantic commitment until they feel emotionally mature enough to handle it. "The benefits of waiting until important life and personal issues are more settled are that the person might have developed a greater sense of self, independence, confidence, reliability, and knowledge about what they need in an intimate partner," she previously explained to Elite Daily. However, some zodiac signs tend to reach emotional maturity faster than others, and if you want a reliable, communicative partner, then these are the signs for you.

Cancer (June 21 — July 22) wagnerokasaki/E+/Getty Images Cancer may be one of the most emotional signs of the zodiac, but being so in touch with their emotions mean they're better equipped to handle mature conversations. Even though this sign has a hard time letting go of the past, Cancers tends to be wise beyond their years, and despite hating confrontation, those born under this water sign don't believe in playing games. Cancers wear their heart on their sleeve, so commitment isn't something they fear. Instead, they move through the world with open hearts and open minds, making them some of the most honest and reliable partners around.

Virgo (Aug. 23 — Sept. 22) As an earth sign, Virgos are known for being level-headed, dependable, and incredibly mature individuals. Virgo is one of the most faithful signs of the zodiac, and they take responsibility very seriously. Relationships aren't something a Virgo enters lightly. Those born under this trustworthy sign put their all into their commitments, and there's nothing they hate more than the idea of letting an SO down. Want a partner who will execute flawless date nights, shower you with affection, and be down to DTR after the first date? Then a Virgo might just be your ideal match.

Libra (Sept. 23 — Oct. 22) svetikd/E+/Getty Images Libras may be people-pleasers and shopping fiends, but when it comes to maturity, this sign takes the cake. As lovers of balance and stability, those born under this air sign seek harmony in all facets of their life, and that definitely includes their romantic relationships. Libras have a deeply ingrained sense of right and wrong, and in their partnerships, they always want to do right by their SOs. They also happen to be A+ communicators who rarely choose avoidance over honestly. When you date a Libra, you get a diplomatic partner who's always there to lend you an ear (and hold an umbrella over your head).

Capricorn (Dec. 22 — Jan. 19) Capricorns may not be the best at expressing their emotions, but they definitely have the emotional maturity to handle yours. Just like Virgo, this earth sign thrives by planning ahead, making schedules, and having open, honest relationships. Caps tend to be old-fashioned, so for them, hooking up and not texting back is simply not something they do. These romantics want to make their dates swoon, not leave them waiting. And those born under this sign aren't just known for making plans that go off without a hitch — they're also known for having more emotional maturity than nearly anyone else in the dating market.