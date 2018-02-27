These 3 Zodiac Signs Are The Least Loyal, So Don't Say You Weren't Warned

The most popular way people use astrology is to identify how compatible they are with their partners. The second most popular way to use it is to figure out how likely they are to get burnt in the end. Well, I'm about to give you the Cliffs Notes version on the three least loyal zodiac signs: Sagittarius, Aquarius, and Gemini.

Even though these signs are statistically the most unfaithful in their relationships, that doesn't mean the rest of the zodiac signs are in the clear. Even the most trustworthy Taurus or the most devoted Cancer can prove themselves to be sleazy adulterers. Similarly, the least loyal signs of the zodiac are also capable of fierce, uncompromising loyalty. Unfortunately, fidelity will always be a huge grey area and this article won't save you from feeling betrayed. Instead, let's call this article a gentle warning.

On the other hand, I hope you don't avoid trusting these signs altogether. I'm not saying they're incapable of loyalty; only that they don't offer their loyalty to just anyone. In fact, try to think of these signs as wild horses. They're that much harder to tame but it means so much more when they finally let you on for a ride.

Sagittarius: The Caged Bird That Needs To Fly

Here's the thing with Sagittarians: Their main concern in life is adventure. Pinning a Sagittarius down to one spot is like trying to keep an orca happy in a swimming pool. It's just not in the cards. They thrive on exploration and they can't help but live life on the edge. They also have a deep desire to constantly make new friends, to try something new every day. This is why a relationship that constricts them will make them stir-crazy. As a result, making and keeping promises is especially difficult for a Sagittarius. If they feel one way right now, you can bet they'll feel completely different by next week.

This is not to say its impossible for a Sag to commit. You just need to level with them. Allot them the freedom they need and they'll absolutely return to you. In a world so obsessed with possessing someone, a Sagittarius just doesn't fit in. To love them is to understand that.

Aquarius: The Fairy You'll Never Catch

Remember that Sex and the City episode where Carrie is dumped by Berger with a Post-it note that says "I'm sorry. I can't. Don't hate me."? Well, I wouldn't be one bit surprised if Berger was an Aquarius. I've heard horror stories about Aquarian breakups that went just like that.

This sign is, to be frank, not great when it comes to emotional intimacy. However, I think the reason they prefer to tread the surface of the heart rather than dive deep into the thick of things is because they understand the responsibility of emotional commitment. They're simply not sure if they're strong enough for it. They want to make absolute sure they can keep their promises. This is a sign that processes emotions in a way that most other signs have trouble understanding. To most, their behavior appears disloyal. To them, vanishing before they hurt someone seems like the more selfless thing to do.

When they do give you their loyalty, they mean it. They probably give their loyalty to only a few people during their entire lifetime. There's no going back. This is why it's so worth it to be patient with them.

Gemini: Too Shiny To Keep In A Box

Geminis love to dazzle people — and they're quite good at it. Take them to a party and they'll make everyone there feel loved and intrigued. They're like butterflies flitting from flower to flower, enjoying a springtime day. This causes them to be a bit too attentive (or flirty) to others and most would consider this a serious breach of loyalty.

However, a Gemini doesn't necessarily see it that way. Just because they love others doesn't mean that they don't love you. A Gemini sees the world as full of possibility, as an opportunity for all of us to come together and connect. If you expect a Gemini to be remain solely devoted to you, prepare for disappointment. They need to be seen. Effecting others is central to their character. Preventing a Gemini from doing that just subdues what makes them beautiful.

Geminis are actually extremely devoted partners, once they actually find someone they truly like. They're not easily impressed. You just need to learn how to share them with others if you want to make the relationship work.