This one might sound a little obvious, but it's important to point out that if you've done everything you can to spice up your sex life, and you're still not into it, it might mean that you're just not into your partner in that way. It's like when you finally hook up with the friend you've been flirting with for years, and the sex is so meh that you realize you're probably better off as friends. It's not a bad thing! In this case, they just don't do it for you, and that's OK.

As sexologist Carol Queen tells Elite Daily, "If either of you doesn’t get very aroused," or doesn't "seem to desire much physical connection, like making out," you likely aren't compatible.

When it comes down to it, sexual incompatibility doesn't always mean the relationship is doomed. "What you do if you might not be sexually compatible heavily depends on how important sex and sexual intimacy are to you and your partner," Fehr says. "If sex is an important part of a romantic relationship for you, sexual incompatibility can mean the end of it. If a couple both attribute little meaning to sex and do not tie it to their love for each other — for example, if sex is just a way to have fun, and they enjoy many other fun things — sexual incompatibility may not influence their relationship."

All that's to say, sex usually plays a large role in most happy relationships, so if it's a big deal to you, don't be afraid to seek help from a sex therapist, or to do your research on ways you and your partner can get on the same page. Having good, healthy sex should matter equally as much to both of you, especially if you have a lot of love for each other. And if it doesn't, and you find yourself caring more about it than your partner does (and thus, doing most of the emotional labor it takes to get you both on the right track), don't be afraid to have a conversation with your partner about it. A couple is a team for a reason, and if you can't get on the same page about something as important as your sexual relationship, it might be time to consider what comes next for you both.