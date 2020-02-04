You don't have to wear a jewel tone shawl and drink herbal tea out of a handmade ceramic mug to consider yourself a "creative." (Yes, I'm picturing Ms. Darbus from High School Musical.) Though you may be an incredible painter or an unparalleled poet, being artsy can mean all sorts of things. Whether you love to cook or have a great eye for interior design, if innovation is important to you, you're probably a Pisces, Aquarius, Libra, or Gemini, aka the four most creative zodiac signs to date.

While every zodiac sign is artsy in their own way, these four really take the innovation cake. From whisking their boo off to a new modern art exhibit to helping their partner work through conflict at school or work, these signs are great at coming up with new ideas and inspiring others to do the same. Maybe you're drawn to political activism or live to reorganize your closet — whatever case, thinking outside the box looks different for everyone.

And if you love to take your boo on artsy dates or get super excited to share new music with your crush, chances are you may be one of these four signs.

Pisces (Feb. 19–March 20) Dreamy Pisces is ruled by their creative intuition. Soulful and poetic, the fish is a natural artist, often creating beautiful work inspired by their own feelings and experiences. Though they're often on the more introverted side, Pisces is deeply perceptive and likes to channel all of their observations into creative work. Your Pisces date will love to take you to poetry readings and art shows and will undoubtedly create lots of art about your love.

Aquarius (Jan. 20–Feb. 18) Aquarius is the definition of an independent thinker. Unconventional and innovative, they're great at coming up with out of the box ideas that totally work. Political and philosophical, your Aquarius date is sure to have a ton of creative ideas about how to change the world. They'll love to teach you about their favorite books or topics and will want nothing more than to go protest together on a date.

Libra (Sept. 23–Oct. 22) Ruled by Venus, the planet of beauty, air sign Libra is all about aesthetics. One to color-code their closet and have a very district Instagram brand, Libra knows what looks good, and isn't afraid to show off. While they may not be into splatter painting or experimental performance art, Libra has a great eye for design. They'll love to take their date on beautiful and creative dates, and are likely to pick out the best presents.