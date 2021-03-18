Dua Lipa has a way of making life feel magical. If you needed any proof, you could simply watch one of her epic performances, where she sings about heartbreak while wearing a glittery dress or sequined set. Or you could look over Dua Lipa lyrics from tracks like "New Rules," "Cool," and "Levitating" that double as captions. Like the pop star, they're anything but boring, and have a bold vibe that'll pair well with your next selfie.

Some of these Dua Lipa lyrics come from her self-titled album, which is filled with tracks about heartbreak and getting over an old love that has gone wrong. The 2017 album features hit songs like "New Rules" and "IDGAF," which could be the anthem for your post-breakup pics and steamy at-home photo shoots. A lyric that talks about rehearsing and repeating something until it's perfect can also go with a video of your new workout routine or a photo of your WFH space.

If you're, say, sporting your own glittery #OOTD on Instagram or giving your camera a sweet kiss, then you should pull some lyrics from Future Nostalgia. Lipa's award-winning 2020 album is packed with lyrics that don't hold back. From "Physical" to "Don't Start Now," its songs are a gold mine for Instagram captions, and for dreamers who like to imagine a world with no goodbyes and colors that look brighter than before.

Add one of these Dua Lip lyrics to your next post, and your feed will feel as magical and "cool" as the pop star's world and music.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

1. "All my dreams have come true." — "Homesick"

2. "I'm the realest it gets." — "Hotter Than Hell"

3. "Chasing all of the flashing lights." — "Genesis"

4. "Loving too late in the night." — "Blow Your Mind (Mwah)"

5. "I see the moon. Oh, when you're looking at the sun." — "Be the One"

6. "I've been through mountains and seas." — "New Love"

7. "Remember when we ran in the open? Now we know what's in the wild." — "Garden"

8. "Guaranteed, I can blow your mind." — "Blow Your Mind (Mwah)"

9. "Let's love like there's no goodbyes." — "No Goodbyes"

10. "Baby take my hand, tighten this romance." — "Last Dance"

11. "Dreaming I'll find another kind of love." — "Begging"

12. "Eat, sleep, and breathe it. Rehearse and repeat it." — "New Rules"

13. "Now everything's vivid." — "Lost in Your Light (feat. Miguel)"

14. "You give me a reason, something to believe in." — "Homesick"

15. "Waves of running feelings." — "Lost in Your Light (feat. Miguel)"

16. "Glitter in the sky, glitter in my eyes." — "Levitating"

17. "I'll make you an offer that you can't refuse." — "Bad Together"

18. "Angels all over that watch over you." — "Homesick"

19. "I guess we're ready for the summer." — "Cool"

20. "I'm walking on water." — "Homesick"

21. "Gonna dance if I want to." — "Want To"

22. "I believe that you're for me, I feel it in our energy." — "Levitating"

23. "You can't get with this, if you ain't built for this." — "Future Nostalgia"

24. "I think that he might've created you first." — "Genesis"

25. "You want a timeless song, I wanna change the game." — "Future Nostalgia"

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

26. "Never have I ever met somebody like you." — "Love Again"

27. "Common love isn't for us." — "Physical"

28. "So moved on, it's scary." — "Don't Start Now"

29. "We created something phenomenal." — "Physical"

30. "That's funny, I guess you've heard my songs." — "IDGAF"

31. "I hope I'm not the only one that feels it all." — "Break My Heart"

32. "Nothing on this planet compares to it." — "Physical"

33. "Hate it when you leave me unattended." — "Pretty Please"

34. "Love the simulation we're dreaming in." — "Physical"

35. "Playing tricks on my imagination." — "If It Ain't Me"

36. "Never runnin' out of juice." — "Cool"

37. "Let me show ya that kind of woman." — "That Kind of Woman"

38. "Even our shadows know each other in the light." — "If It Ain't Me"