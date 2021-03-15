Dua Lipa glittered down the Grammy Awards red carpet on March 14 and delivered an equally as show-stopping performance. However, after she hit the stage, there was one question on fans' minds: Did Dua Lipa lip sync at the 2021 Grammys? Fans seemed to think so, and it soon became the talk of Twitter.

Lipa hit the stage alongside DaBaby, and, together, they got the party started with a rocking performance of "Levitating" before switching things up and diving into "Don't Start Now." The high-energy anthems got the crowd dancing, but not everyone was sold on Lipa's singing.

"Dua Lipa’s album was great but the only two performances of her’s I’ve seen are this and SNL and in both instances the lip sync was really visible," one fan tweeted after watching. "Is dua lipa even trying to lip sync rn or she just doesn't even care lol," another fan questioned.

Still, Lipa seemed to be riding high on music's biggest night. Ahead of the show she told E!'s Giuliana Rancic that after a strange year, she's grateful her music can resonate with people. "It's amazing in such a crazy time" she said, admitting that she couldn't have imagined "in a million years I'd be putting out my record and promoting it from my sofa."

"I'm just so grateful for the response, in that this has been there for people during this time. I'm just thrilled," Lipa added.

You can see the speculation about Lipa lip syncing below.

Whether she lip synced or not, there's no doubt Lipa had an epic night. The six-time Grammy nominee hit the red carpet in a sparkling gown from Versace that commanded attention. And with a major category nomination for Album of the Year thanks to her album Future Nostalgia, Lipa was shining brighter than ever.