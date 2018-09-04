Up, up, and away. Sometimes, it's just easier to have your head in the clouds — to dream, wonder, and use your imagination. In those moments, every average situation turns into an exciting adventure, and mountains appear to be much smaller. From the sky, anything feels possible, and you'd rather not be brought back down to Earth. You're floating amongst the treetops and reaching your hands out to touch a few of the bright fall leaves. OK, I'm getting a little carried away now, but you should consider a hot air balloon ride if you're looking to dream big. Just pick out one of these captions for hot air balloon pics, and know that there's a grand adventure waiting for you.

Fall is a different kind of #festivalszn. There are no flower crowns, but there are plenty of Ferris wheels. The bright lights of the stage are traded for neon signs on carnival rides — and don't get me started on those mac and cheese bites. Everywhere you look, people are celebrating sweater weather and raving about their Pumpkin Spice Lattes. The world is a colorful place to be, and you wish the ticket you bought for a hot air balloon ride would last forever.

Maybe you'll just be like the characters in Up, and keep floatin' on. Your feet never have to be on the ground, unless you want to some fried dough from that food truck over there. (Something so tasty might be worth touching down, huh?) Don't forget one of these captions before you go along for the ride. Every second of your next adventure needs to be captured on social media.

1. "Together we will touch the sky." — Unknown

2. "Let your dreams take flight." — Unknown

3. "I knew when I met you, an adventure was going to happen." — Winnie the Pooh

4. "She dreamt she could fly." — Unknown

5. "Love is in the air." — Unknown

6. "Oh, the places you'll go." — Dr. Seuss

7. "Adventure is out there." — Up

8. "Let's get carried away." — Unknown

9. "Hot stuff." — Unknown

10. "The sky is the limit." — Unknown

11. "Aim high." — Unknown

12. "And we'll all float on okay." — Modest Mouse, "Float On"

13. "You don't need wings to fly." — Amy Harmon

14. "Lean out and touch the treetops over town." — Owl City, "Hot Air Balloon"

15. "Not all those who wander are lost." — J. R. R. Tolkien

16. "Something beautiful is on the horizon." — Unknown

17. "Oh, but my darling, what if you fly?" — Erin Hanson

18. "Just think of happy thoughts and you'll fly." — Peter Pan

19. "She was afraid of heights, but she was much more afraid of never flying." — Atticus

20. "Always take the scenic route." — Unknown

21. "Escape the ordinary." — Unknown

22. "Sweater weather and hot air balloon skies." — Unknown

23. "Everything is #lit." — Unknown

24. "So let's spend the afternoon in a cold hot air balloon." — Owl City, "Hot Air Balloon"

25. "Got my feet on the ground, and my head in the clouds." — Unknown

26. "I may not have gone where I intended to go, but I think I have ended up where I needed to be." — Douglas Adams

27. "Don't just fly, soar." — Dumbo

28. "Live colorfully." — Unknown

29. "Be a rainbow in someone's cloud." — Maya Angelou

30. "The rest of the world was black and white, but we were in screaming color." — Taylor Swift, "Out of the Woods"

31. "Paint the sky, make it yours." — Unknown

32. "Nothing but blue skies and hot air balloons." — Marisa Casciano

33. "Forever that girl who gets really excited when the sky is in pretty colors." — Unknown

34. "When they go low, we go high." — Michelle Obama

35. "This is where the fun stuff happens." — Unknown

36. "Be the sunshine, and lift everyone up like a hot air balloon." — Marisa Casciano

37. "They say you should hit the ground running, but I'd prefer to never put my feet down." — Marisa Casciano

38. "Look up and get lost." — Unknown

Hopefully you found something that will fit your feed and trendy editing style. Takeoff is any second now, and you can already feel the adrenaline rush that comes with an adventure — or maybe that's just the sugar from all of that cotton candy? Either way, something sweet is on the horizon, and it all starts in a hot air balloon.