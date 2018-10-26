36 Good Captions For Thirst Traps On Halloween, Because You've Got It, So Haunt It

Girl, the ghosts and the goblins have nothing on you. I mean, look at the way you're rocking that red lipstick and owning every part of your look. Not to mention, confidence gives you the loveliest glow. (That's not something you can recreate with moonlight or your favorite filters.) You're sparkling like a vampire who just discovered the sun, and slaying the competition when it comes to that costume contest. Long story short: You've got it, so haunt it! Post a picture on social media for the entire world to see with one of these good captions for thirst traps on Halloween.

Like one of the witches from Hocus Pocus, you're brewing up something creative and effortlessly cool in your head. You have a basic idea of the angles you want and the poses you're going to do. Some of the influencers you follow on the 'Gram have taught you well with their #content. (Although, to be honest, you don't even need the help.)

You may take a few close-ups of your sparkly makeup, or the sequins that turned you into a sweet alien. Showing off that brand new leather jacket is a must, am I right? Absolutely, and don't forget about that halo that's sitting on the top of your horns, too.

The thing about a thirst trap is that it's not about other people or throwing on a costume for social media. You may be dressed up like a baseball player, mermaid, or one of your favorite television show characters for the spookiest night of the year. But, other than those props, it's all about you. You're feeling yourself — and the rest is just a bunch of hocus pocus.

Just promise me that you'll post a picture on social media and use one of these 36 captions for thirst traps on Halloween. You've got it, and a few words will help you truly haunt it.

1. "If you've got it, haunt it." — Rose Pressey

2. "Bow down, witches." — Unknown

3. "Witch better have my candy." — Unknown

4. "Hey there, boo-tiful." — Unknown

5. "Give 'em pumpkin to talk about." — Unknown

6. "'Tis the season to shake your boo-ty." — Unknown

7. "No tricks, just treats." — Unknown

8. "Sweet like candy to my soul." — Unknown

9. "You are gold, baby. Solid gold." — Unknown

10. "Pumpkin wishes and candy corn kisses." — Unknown

11. "Do you, boo." — Unknown

12. "Love your selfie." — Unknown

13. "You glow girl." — Unknown

14. "Out of your league." — Unknown

15. "Good women can be wild too." — r.h. Sin

16. "We were born with fire and gold in our eyes." — Bea Miller, "Fire N Gold"

17. "Playing dress-up begins at age five and never truly ends." — Kate Spade

18. "And I got that red lip, classic thing that you like." — Taylor Swift, "Style"

19. "Give her red lipstick and she'll rule the world." — Unknown

20. "Girls just wanna have fun." — Cyndi Lauper, "Girls Just Want To Have Fun"

21. "Sometimes you gotta be a beauty and a beast." — Nicki Minaj

22. "I always bring my slay game to the party." — Unknown

23. "Slay them with sweetness." — Unknown

24. "She has a way with words, red lipstick, and making an entrance." — Kate Spade

25. "She wore fire like a crown and when the devil glanced her way, you can be sure that he winked." — J.M. Wonderland

26. "She didn't just walk on the wild side, she lived there, dancing in the streets and setting fire to its sky." — J. Iron Word

27. "Set your life on fire. Seek those who fan your flames." — Rumi

28. "Too vogue for you." — Unknown

29. "Sugar, how'd you get so fly." — Robin Schulz, "Sugar"

30. "Watch out for me, I'm about to glow." — Drake, "Glow"

31. "Sweet dreams are made of candy and this." — Unknown

32. "This girl is on fire." — Alicia Keys, "Girl on Fire"

33. "Too glam to give a damn." — Unknown

34. "Don't be eye candy, be soul food." — Unknown

35. "Pumpkin spice and everything nice." — Unknown

36. "Who run the world? Ghouls." — Unknown

Sorry (but, not sorry) to the ghosts and the goblins out there. You're just illuminating the dark side, and they might not have been prepared. After all, vampires aren't supposed to be exposed to sunlight, but they also wouldn't want to sleep on such a radiant sight. Honestly, they want to take some tips from you on scoring the perfect highlight and making the best dramatic entrances.

You're giving them pumpkin' to talk about with every post on social media. But, your spooky thirst trap is part of the latest 4-1-1 going around Halloweentown. Let's be honest: You've got it, so you just have to haunt it, queen.