Leather jackets, pumpkin spice, and everything nice? Tell me more! This is the spookiest season of the year, and you're so excited. You first brought up your costume with your best friend in the peak of summer. She couldn't believe you were wishing away bonfires and beach days, for haunted houses and hocus pocus. But, she still went shopping with you, and later, picked up some lattes. You had a vision in mind, complete with red lipstick and rock 'n roll vibes. But, you completely forgot about captions for leather jacket pics, help! Take a deep breath, because your wicked chic look will make it onto social media.

Where there's a will, there's a way, and you're not going to let those rhinestones and flame accents go to waste. Just to give everyone else a sneak peek, you're planning on being a biker chick or channeling one of your favorite characters from Grease. You'll walk into the party with your collar popped and a pair of combat boots, and call out into the crowd, "Has anyone seen my motorcycle?" Rizzo, Frenchie, and Sandy would be proud, and you're planning on wearing this leather jacket until it becomes a vintage item in your closet.

Now all you need is some social media cues and maybe a pair of shades. Throw some curls in your hair, and get ready with some girl power tracks playing in the background. ("Hollaback Girl" by Gwen Stefani, "Wannabe" by The Spice Girls, and "So What" by P!nk should all be on your playlist.) You're going to feel unstoppable with that leather jacket on, and it'll show every time you pose for a picture. Use one of these 28 captions to rake in the likes for your wicked chic look.

1. "Tell me about it, stud." — Sandy, Grease

2. "Life is tough, my darling. But so are you." — Unknown

3. "Sweater weather is overrated. Let's start calling it leather weather." — Unknown

4. "Not your baby." — Unknown

5. "Women who wear black lead colorful lives." — Unknown

6. "Girls, girls, girls." — Unknown

7. "When in doubt, add a motorcycle jacket. Heck, even when not in doubt, just add a motorcycle jacket." — Leandra Medine

8. "Playing dress up begins at age five, and never truly ends." — Kate Spade

9. "Girls just wanna have fun." — "Girls Just Want To Have Fun" by Cyndi Lauper

10. "She has a way with words, red lipstick, and making an entrance." — Kate Spade

11. "All you need is some rock 'n roll." — Unknown

12. "Flower child with a rock and roll soul." — Unknown

13. "Head-banging our way through Halloween." — Unknown

14. "Put another dime in the jukebox, baby." — Joan Jett

15. "You may say I'm a dreamer, but I'm not the only one." — "Imagine" by The Beatles

16. "Roll the windows down and let's play some rock 'n roll." — Unknown

17. "Oh, gimme the beat, boys, and free my soul. I want to get lost in your rock and roll." — "Drift Away" by Clarence Carter

18. "Someone told me there's a girl out there with love in her eyes and flowers in her hair." — "Going To California" by Led Zeppelin

19. "P.S. You rock." — Unknown

20. "All day radness served here." — Unknown

21. "We will, we will rock you." — "We Will Rock You" by Queen

22. "Too vogue for you." — Unknown

23. "Dress like you're already famous." — Unknown

24. "Don't be eye candy, be soul food." — Unknown

25. "I thought that my life would suddenly improve if I got a leather jacket, and I was literally 100 percent totally right." — Unknown

26. "Be a girl with a mind, a woman with attitude, and a lady with class." — Unknown

27. "Coffee in one hand, confidence in the other." — Unknown

28. "When life gives you a leather jacket, you put it on." — Marisa Casciano

Let's be honest: A leather jacket will never go out of style, and you'll always know every single word to "Summer Nights." On your phone, you've curated a pretty solid rock 'n roll playlist, too. It's full of music from The Beatles and Led Zeppelin, and some bands that your best friends haven't even heard about. You're planning on breaking it out during the Halloween party, or maybe in the middle of the corn maze. (Can I get a pair of drumsticks over here?)

When all is said and done, you'll likely have won the costume contest, and now have a timeless piece for your future outfits. A leather jacket will make you feel like an entirely new woman, if you let it. When you get famous, just don't forget about the girl you gave you all the best captions for your 'Gram, OK?