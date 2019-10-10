I know I can't be the only one who thinks dating in the fall is the coziest and cutest of all seasons. You and bae can take a romantic stroll through the vibrant foliage, keep each other warm in the park while you sip Pumpkin Spice Lattes, and go on the most adorable date of all: visiting a farm to pick pumpkins. When you're feeling the festive vibes of the season, you should snap a selfie to document the moment. That's when you'll need pumpkin captions for couples.

Farm visits might be your favorite fall activity. You and bae love being surrounded by rows of orange pumpkins. And after you choose the best ones in the patch, that's when the fun truly begins. You can take home your pumpkins to carve jack-o'-lanterns, bake pumpkin seeds for snacks, and use whatever's left to make tasty pumpkin-flavored treats.

With all the pumpkin fun there is to be had, it's no wonder why you're looking for captions to pair with your pics. You already have a knack for picking out the cutest pumpkin in the patch, because you have an adorable bae who's ready to do all the fun things you want to do this season. So use your skills to pick out the best caption from these 35 pumpkin quotes for your selfies.

Shutterstock

1. "I love you a pumpkin spice latte."

2. "I like to pumpkin spice and chill with you."

3. "I always have pumpkin to talk about with you."

4. "Orange you glad to be my pumpkin?"

5. "Decided to spice up date night with my pumpkin."

6. "I'm so glad I picked you as my pumpkin."

7. "I've fallen for this pumpkin right here."

8. "You're my cutie (pumpkin) pie."

9. "Pie love spending time with my pumpkin."

10. "We are the definition of #SquashGoals."

11. "One gourdgeous couple right here."

12. "Every day is a gourd day with you."

13. "You've carved a place in my heart."

14. "Carving out some fun with bae."

15. "If you're the pumpkin king, I'll be your pumpkin queen."

16. "Time flies when you're having pum-pkin."

17. "You're one smashing pumpkin."

Shutterstock

18. "My bae is super jacked."

19. "Hay there, pumpkin."

20. "Get you a bae who does all the cute fall things with you."

21. "Felt cute, might carve pumpkins later."

22. "You are my pick of the patch."

23. "I've only got pumpkin kisses and harvest wishes for you."

24. "Orange looks good on us."

25. "I've fallen for this pumpkin, and I don't plan on getting up."

26. "You're the only person I want to get lost in a pumpkin patch with."

27. "I know we're supposed to be picking out a pumpkin, but I'm too distracted by how cute you are."

28. "I've bean thinking that we should get some Pumpkin Spice Lattes."

29. "Just spicing things up with a pumpkin-filled date."

30. "Sorry for getting all mushy, but I just love my pumpkin."

31. "Having a gourd time with you is easy."

32. "Just a little spice of life with my pumpkin."

33. "Pumpkin pie with bae fixes everything."

34. "Get you a pumpkin as well-rounded as mine."

35. "If it involves pumpkins and spending time with you, I'm all in."

Once you find some captions that speak to your pumpkin-loving soul, get ready to have a gourdgeous day with your favorite human. Happy fall, ya'll.