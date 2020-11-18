Everyone is talking about Netflix's miniseries, The Queen's Gambit. The Cold War-era drama starring Anya Taylor-Joy as Beth Harmon, a chess prodigy, has enviable fashion, intense storylines, and magnetic performances from the entire cast. Who knew chess could be so sexy? The series is eight episodes long, so you'll want to have some Beth Harmon quotes from The Queen's Gambit to continue your love for the show long after you've finished watching it.

Be inspired by some of your favorite Beth outfits, and put together your very own Queen's Gambit-inspired #OOTD on Instagram. Try a 1960s hair flip, while wearing a vintage-looking dress. Use one of Beth's sharp-witted quotes as your caption to make your post a true checkmate. These quotes will also work when you need to caption a candid from your roomie game night or a selfie of you working out at home.

The passion Beth has for chess is equal to the love you have for your own game. The dedication is so relatable that even if it's not a pic of you playing chess, any of these 35 Beth quotes from The Queen's Gambit will be the right move to make when posting your next IG.

Netflix

1. "It's an entire world of just 64 squares."

2. "Chess isn't always competitive."

3. "Caught me completely off guard."

4. "You think I'm a prima donna, don't you?"

5. "Are you trying to psych me out?"

6. "Do you play?"

7. "Chess can also be beautiful."

8. "Let's play."

9. "I feel safe in it. I can control it. I can dominate it."

10. "Do you ever go over games in your head?"

11. "It’s much easier to play chess without the burden of an Adam’s apple."

12. "I want to play the best."

13. "What surprised me was how bad they played."

14. "They're just pieces. And anyway it was the board I noticed first."

15. "I'm gonna stay awake as long as I can."

16. "Do you see it now? Or should we finish this on the board?"

17. "I think that's it."

Netflix

18. "Maybe, if you'd gotten here on time."

19. "I'm fine being alone."

20. "It's mostly about my being a girl."

21. "I don't want to set it up and think it out."

22. "What's worse is I didn't even see it."

23. "You don't know anything about chess."

24. "Never played that game."

25. "If you win, what will you do next?"

26. "You're the best I've ever played."

27. "I didn't expect it."

28. "Like in the books, where you know the outcome, but you play it out just to see how it would happen."

29. "I analyze games. What actually happened, not what could have happened."

30. "I play it by ear."

31. "I'm a different player now."

32. "Where'd you get that from, a fortune cookie?"

33. "Now that you mention it, yeah, sounds pretty good."

34. "I'll bet you ten I can beat you."

35. "I meant, 'Are you serious? This is what you're thinking about right now?'"