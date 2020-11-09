Mastering the game of chess takes time, but marathon-watching Netflix's latest miniseries, The Queen's Gambit, can take you just one weekend. The seven-episode drama stars Anya Taylor-Joy as Beth Harmon, an orphaned chess prodigy, and is a must-watch for anyone who's looking for another intriguing series. Even if you're not a chess player, you'll be able to relate to Beth's journey from start to finish, which is why The Queen's Gambit Instagram captions are just what you need for your next post.

The dedication Beth has to the game might be very familiar to you. You're just as passionate about your hobbies, which makes some of these quotes so fitting for a selfie of you reading your latest novel or a candid snap of you getting really into game night with your roomies. You might even be enamored by the fashion from the show. Set in the 1950s and '60s, Beth has some super stylish dresses and hairstyles that you might want to rock for an inspired #OOTD post.

Having these 22 Queen's Gambit quotes ready to go for your captions is like being ready to go with your next move in the game. Pretty soon, you'll be impressing everyone and winning with tons of likes just like Beth.

Netflix

1. "Anger's a potent spice. A pinch wakes you up. Too much dulls your senses." — Harry Beltik

2. "Most of us are lifers. Been here a long time." — Jolene

3. "It's an entire world of just 64 squares." — Beth Harmon

4. "I don't know why my body is so intent on sabotaging my brain, when my brain is perfectly capable of sabotaging itself." — Alma Wheatley

5. "Chess isn't always competitive. Chess can also be beautiful." — Beth Harmon

6. "Have you ever been in love?" — Cleo

7. "It's chess. We're all prima donnas." — Harry Beltik

8. "Caught me completely off guard." — Beth Harmon

9. "You think I'm a prima donna, don't you?" — Beth Harmon

10. "Are you trying to psych me out?" — Beth Harmon

11. "They say you're the real thing." — Reporter

12. "You have to get past me first." — Benny Watts

Netflix

13. "Do you play?" — Beth Harmon

14. "I don’t play with strangers." — Mr. Shaibel

15. "It felt good. I never won at anything before." — Beth Harmon

16. "My tranquility needs to be refurbished." — Alma Wheatley

17. "Would you like to start my clock?" — D. L. Townes

18. "I'm not your Guardian Angel. I'm not here to save you. Hell, I can barely save me." — Jolene

19. "Let's play." — Beth Harmon

20. "It’s foolish to run the risk of going mad for vanity’s sake." — Harry Beltik

21. "It’s your game. Take it." — Vasily Borgov

22. "Like I said, it's all pawns and no hope." — Benny Watts