7 'The Queen's Gambit' Behind-The-Scenes Facts That Add To The Fascination

A seven-part miniseries about a chess genius doesn't seem likely to be the next big thing in streaming, and yet The Queen's Gambit has taken Netflix by storm. The riveting story of fictional 1960s-era chess superstar Beth Harmon (Anya Taylor-Joy) is one of Netflix's biggest hits this fall. For fans who want to know what went into creating this little jewel of a miniseries, these The Queen's Gambit behind-the-scenes facts are as precious as protecting one's king.

The Queen's Gambit is based on the novel of the same name by author Walter Tevis. Tevis only wrote six books over his career, but movie buffs will recognize his work. The Hustler, The Color of Money, and The Man Who Fell to Earth were all adapted into major motion pictures and garnered Academy Award nominations. All three are now regarded as classics of their genres.

The Queen's Gambit waited a long time to find its way to the screen, but the story has proved just as engrossing. As befitting a novel that took so long to get an adaptation, it turns out the making of the series is just as fascinating as the story it tells on screen.

1. 'The Queen's Gambit' Was Initially Envisioned As A Movie Netflix Author Walter Tevis has already had three of his six novels adapted for the big screen. The Queen's Gambit was nearly the fourth. The late Heath Ledger optioned it in the mid-aughts to make a feature film starring Ellen Page as Harmon. Unfortunately, it didn't get off the ground before his untimely death in 2008.

2. Anya Taylor-Joy Signed On Without A Script Netflix Despite the delays in getting an adaptation made, The Queen's Gambit novel reads like something that ought to be made for the screen. Anya Taylor-Joy evidently agrees. When she was approached about Netflix's potential project, there wasn't yet a script written, so she read the novel to see what it was about. She was immediately hooked, so much she literally ran to meet with the director.

3. Benny Watts Is Based On Bobby Fischer Netflix Though he's only one of her love interests, Benny Watts is hands down Beth Harmon's most fiery affair on screen. Tevis loosely based the character on the real-life Chess Grandmaster Bobby Fischer, who won the famous "Game of the Century" at 13-years-old. Perhaps that's why Beth and Benny are too alike to make it work.

4. Garry Kasparov Was Nearly Cast In The Series Netflix The Queen's Gambit boasts a pair of real-life chess geniuses who developed every match played over the seven-episode series. American chess coach Bruce Pandolfini and Russian Grandmaster Garry Kasparov laid out the moves and worked with the actors to choreograph every game. But initially, the series was hoping to put Kasparov on-screen too, as Beth's Russian nemesis Borgov. He turned down the chance to play on screen, preferring to have his handiwork show up in the match they play instead.

5. The Chess Matches Are Real Netflix As noted above, Pandolfini and Kasparov designed every game played on screen. But there are also several games played off-screen, where the camera focuses solely on the actors' faces, and viewers never see the board. It turns out, those games are real too, and just as choreographed.

6. The Speed Chess Games Are Also Real Netflix The speed chess games may seem impossible, and the pieces move so fast. But those games are also real, and it's the actors making all those fast-paced moves in them. There's no CGI or sleight of hand camera tricks involved. Taylor Joy credits her ballet training to help her remember her hand movements, though, in some scenes, she would learn the moves just before the cameras started rolling to keep it all fresh.