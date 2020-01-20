34 Flirty Captions For Valentine's Day & Smoochin' On Social Media

Whether you're in a loving relationship, secretly crushing on someone in your class, or single and ready to mingle, you need some cute and super flirty captions for Valentine's Day. This new year and decade is all about being bold and totally embracing what makes your heart skip a beat. Maybe it's the way your partner smiles, or the thought of finding someone who adores sitcoms just as much as you. Either way, it's worth celebrating and loving on on the 'Gram.

How exactly do you do this? Well, you share a selfie with the person you love, or of yourself feelin' happy as a clam. That selfie could be recent, or one from a summer trip you took to a romantic beach town. It could be a throwback to when you and your partner were in high school, or to a time when you posed for a sweet mirror pic before heading off to work. The only rules are as follows: The photo has to bring you joy and leave some room for flirting on social media.

Smooches, snuggles, and super #fire thirst traps are all welcome on this Valentine's Day. If you're using one of these flirty captions for Instagram pics on Feb. 14, they might even be essential.

fotostorm/E+/Getty Images

1. "I'm your biggest fan."

2. "Hey there, cutie."

3. "Orange you glad you messaged me?"

4. "Roses are red, let's snuggle in bed."

5. "Is your name WiFi? Because I'm seeing a connection here."

6. "If you were a fruit, you'd be a fine-apple."

7. "So, there's this girl..."

8. "Hi, yes. I'd like a large order of you, please!"

9. "Relationship status: super duper in love with you."

10. "You're all mine and I'm not sharing."

11. "I looked into your eyes and found my favorite color."

12. "Baby, you're my better half."

13. "I love you. That's what's up."

14. "The cutest couple you ever did see."

15. "This is the love story we live for."

16. "My happy place is in your arms."

17. "My heart does a little '!' when I see you."

18. "Stay close to people who feel like sunlight."

19. "There are so many beautiful reasons to be happy. You're one of them."

20. "I like it when you smile. It's cute."

21. "Stole a pizza my heart."

22. "Can I borrow a kiss? I promise I'll give it back."

Pekic/E+/Getty Images

23. "Kiss me if I'm wrong, but dinosaurs still exist right?"

24. "I lost my number. Can I have yours?"

25. "Your shirt has to go, but you can stay."

26. "I'd like to see you s'more."

27. "How'd I get so lucky to find you?"

28. "My heart does cartwheels when I think about you."

29. "Casually looking at everything I've ever dreamed of."

30. "Good thing my phone has a GPS, because I'm getting lost in your eyes."

31. "Kisses sweeter than chocolate."

32. "Thanks for being you, and mine."

33. "You don't know how lovely you are."

34. "Smoochin' you is my favorite thing."