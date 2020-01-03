30 Captions For Mirror Selfies With Friends That Are Sweet & Trendy

Over the years, Internet trends have come and gone, but mirror selfies have remained tried and true. On the weekends when some people are getting ready to go out with their BFFs or discovering artsy bathrooms in bars, you likely always find a mirror selfie on your feed. During award show season, you may come across celebrities posing for a similar shot in their fancy attire, too. So you might as well gather up a few captions for mirror selfies with friends because this trend isn't going anywhere.

Whether you've just completed a workout class with your crew or you're casually hanging out in your apartment, it's 100% socially acceptable to take a photo in front of a reflective piece of glass. The only requirement is you own your #content after you share it on Instagram, and hype up your iconic friendships and the sweet mems, inside jokes, and late-night convos that make them so incredible.

That way, the entire world knows that this isn't your average post — it's an ode to your besties, the adventures you go on together, and the well-lit mirrors you find around the world. Here are 30 captions you can put on those "mirror selfies with friends" posts.

Kirsty Lee / EyeEm/EyeEm/Getty Images

1. "Oh, would you look at the time. It's mirror selfie o'clock."

2. "The lighting was good, so we took a mirror selfie."

3. "Friends who mirror selfie together, stay together."

4. "Mirror, mirror on the wall. Who are the bestest friends of them all?"

5. "Never settle for average mirror selfies."

6. "Sending this mirror selfie to NASA, because my bestie is a star."

7. "Our confidence level: mirror selfie with no filter."

8. "Collect beautiful moments and mirror selfies."

9. "This is, hands down, my favorite mirror selfie we've ever taken."

10. "Taking mirror selfies everywhere we go."

11. "If you really loved me, you'd take a mirror selfie with me."

12. "I hope you feel beautiful today."

13. "Stress doesn't really go with our outfits."

14. "Me, you, and funky mirrors."

15. "That's my best friend right there."

16. "You're all mine and I'm not sharing."

17. "Face masks, mirror selfies, and chill."

18. "These are the mirror selfies we live for."

19. "Like a couple of stars on a cloudy night."

20. "Look at her now." — Selena Gomez, "Look At Her Now"

Thomas Barwick/DigitalVision/Getty Images

21. "Let me tell you about my besties."

22. "Nothing but blue skies and mirror selfies."

23. "Take a picture. The good hair day will last longer."

24. "That best friend glow, though."

25. "This mirror says we look cute today."

26. "Life isn't perfect, but your mirror selfies can be."

27. "Just a general life update: slaying with my best friend again."

28. "Shoutout to our resting coffee faces."

29. "If you don't like tacos and mirror selfies, then we're nacho type."

30. "I'm like 104% in love with my best friend and taking mirror selfies."