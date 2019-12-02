If you and your partner just moved in together, then you might have a lot on your mind. You may be thinking about the amazing milestones and cozy dinners you're going to have together, or wondering where you're going to hang pictures and mug racks. You may also be thinking about exciting and fun things to do with your partner in your new apartment.

It's understandable, and now that you have your own place the options are seriously endless. In your spare time you two could build a fort like couples do in romantic comedies, using all the cushions from your new couch. Or you could cook a gourmet meal and try and use every utensil in your kitchen, including the giant cookie scoop your mom gifted you. Not to mention, you could have friends over or start traditions you'll carry with you from one year to the next.

However, like deciding on what restaurant to eat at when it's a Friday night and neither of you feel like cooking, it may be difficult to narrow down your options. You may be so excited to start this chapter of your life together that you don't know which fun, unique, and clever thing to do first. Here are seven options to help you get started. Pick a few and make a plan for them right now.

1. Host A Couples' Dinner Party Shutterstock When you and bae move in together, make a plan to host a couples' dinner party. This may be a semi-fancy gathering with your friends and their significant others, where you all dress up, drink rosé, and enjoy gourmet food. Cheese boards with cured meats and a multitude of olives? Required.

2. Put Together A Mixtape Odds are, you and your partner have songs you love or remind you of each other. They might be the tracks that were playing during your first date, or ones you always listen to in the car on road trips. Spend a night and make a mixtape with all of them. This way, when you're hanging out in your new apartment, you have the soundtrack to your love story playing in the background.

3. Take Pictures On A Disposable Camera Months or even years from now, you and your significant other are will want to remember this chapter of your life. You're going to want to reminisce on your first apartment and what it looked like when you moved in and the walls were blank. That's why you should get a disposable camera and take pics of each other right now. Document each other laughing, posing in the mirror, or being silly, and then get the film developed.

4. Have A Beauty Night Shutterstock One of the raddest parts of moving in with your partner is you can have nights in together where you wear pajamas and do all-things beauty related. This may include facials, hair masks, or bubble baths — you name it.

5. Bake Your Favorite Cakes Every year when your birthday comes around, you may have a specific cake you adore. But up until now, that may be the only time you get a slice of it. Switch up your usual dessert routine and spend an afternoon in the kitchen with your partner. Bake the sweets you dream about, even though there's no occasion or major event going on.

6. Play Video Games From The '90s If you and your partner are in love with the '90s or remember playing the old school games like Pac-Man and Space Invaders as a kid, then you need to have a video game night. Put together a bunch of snacks in bowls like pretzels, popcorn, and chips, and then grab a controller. Go up against each other in Super Smash Bros. or Mario Kart and take a lovely walk down Nostalgia Lane.