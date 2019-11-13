Holiday Decor To Buy With Your Partner When You Have Your Own Place

When you and your partner move into your first place together, you want it to instantly feel like home. You may want to shop for cozy blankets and colorful dish-ware, or put pictures of the two of you in frames to hang on the walls. During this magical time of year, you might also want to check holiday decor to buy with your partner off your list and deck your halls with twinkly lights and festive candles.

That way, your apartment in the middle of New York City or cute condo near the sea feels like home. It's filled with cookie cutters shaped like snowmen, and a fireplace that's begging for you and your partner to cuddle up on the couch and watch a holiday movie. When you both get home from work and drop your boots at the door, it welcomes you and gives you the warm feeling that you're exactly where you're supposed to be.

Most importantly, your winter oasis dressed up in red and green will get you into the holiday spirit. Buying and putting dreidels in a bowl on your coffee table, or putting candy in a Grinch mug will make the two of you feel so festive all season long. So pick up these decor items right now and turn your place into a wonderland.

1. This Pack Of Jingle Bells Is Merry And Bright 16-Piece Jingle Bells Vase Filler Gold $10 | Target When you and your SO are shopping for decor this holiday season, head to Target. Get a couple of clear vases in the home goods section, along with a pack of these gold jingle bells. Then, put them together in your kitchen for a merry and bright atmosphere.

2. This Wreath Is Colorful And Festive Pompom Wreath $49 | Urban Outfitters If you've ever watched The Mindy Project, then you know a colorful and festive wreath like this one from Urban Outfitters would probably be in Mindy Lahiri's apartment around the holidays. It would be on the front door or hanging in a hallway with pride. Pick it up for your place and channel the same stylish vibes.

3. This Elf On The Shelf Is Beyond Adorable The Elf On The Shelf®: A Christmas Tradition $29.95 | Elf On The Shelf You can start a lot of traditions with your SO around this time of year. You can send a holiday card, bake sugar cookies as a couple, or purchase your very own Elf On The Shelf and hide a curious little elf around your new place. How sweet would it be to come home to this little guy or gal getting into the candy stash or holding a candy cane on your pillow?

4. This "Live Love Latke" Pillow Cover Is So Sweet Live Love Latke Pillow Cover $33 | Etsy If you and your partner are celebrating Hanukkah, then you definitely need this pillow cover that reads," "Live love latke." It may perfectly show your passion for the savory treats you dip in sour cream around this time of the year, and the holiday you love. It'll be a great addition to your upcoming Instagram pics, too.

5. This Reindeer Sparkles And Shines Northlight 13" Rose Gold Jeweled and Glittered Standing Deer Christmas Decoration $19.99 $16.49 | Target On particularly snowy nights, you and your SO might cuddle up on the couch with cups of hot cocoa and turn on classic specials like A Charlie Brown Christmas and Rudolph the Red-Nose Reindeer. You need to have this sparkly reindeer on a shelf nearby for the occasion. If nothing else, it'll give your candles and picture frames a buddy.

6. This Hanukkah Candle Has Notes Of Butter, Potato, And Apple Hanukkah Candle $34.95 $29.95 | Homesick If you've never purchased a candle from Homesick, what are you waiting for? These candles are cute, personal, and cozy up any room. For example, this Hanukkah candle will transport you back to your family's home, where your family is making latkes in the kitchen and you're lighting candles on a menorah that's been passed down from one generation to the next. It'll be a meaningful piece of decor to add to your holiday lineup.

7. This Lantern Is Delicate And Artsy Lacy Cutout Star Paper Lantern $16 | Urban Outfitters Turning your new home into a winter wonderland requires a few items that #glow. This could be a strand of string lights you drape over your bed, or a tiny pre-lit evergreen tree that sits on your nightstand. You could also invest in one or two of these lacy star paper lanterns and hang them over your couch for when you get home from work and want to do nothing but snuggle.

8. This Ornament Set Will Create The Ultimate Aesthetic 24ct 40mm Christmas Ornament Set Blush and Champagne - Wondershop™ $5 | Target The tree you picked up from the local farm may come with a set of lights, but it likely didn't come with ornaments. That's OK, because Target has a ton of sets you can choose from like this blush and champagne-colored one. They'll instantly dress up your tree and make your place look like it's in the holiday spirit.

9. This Knit Stocking Looks Cozy And Chic Cozy Ivory Knit Stocking $39.95 | Crate and Barrel If you're celebrating Christmas with your partner and planning to wake up in your place and open presents, then you need to get a couple of stockings. After all, without a stocking, where would you put the chocolates and other trinkets you bought for your love?