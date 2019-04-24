31 Captions For Mirror Pics For When You're Really Feelin' Yourself

There's definitely a technique to capturing the ultimate selfie. You have to get the angle just right, you have to decide how much of your outfit you want to include in the shot, and hopefully, the lighting works out in your favor. If you're not a major fan of taking a selfie with a front-facing camera, mirror pics are definitely an option you should take advantage of. Mirror pics are always fun, especially when you get to show off your awesome outfit. As you get ready to take all the selfies this summer — swimsuits, floppy sun hats, and pool floats are coming soon — you'll need some captions for mirror pics to accompany them.

Mirror pics are so much fun, because they can be goofy or serious, full-body or close-up, cute or fierce. No matter what, you'll definitely be slaying your followers' feeds. So as you gear up for the summer, start thinking about every swimsuit and sundress you want to take your mirror selfies in so you can have a feed full of fire selfies throughout the season. Your followers will seriously thank you. But TBH, you know deep down that you didn't take the selfies for them — you know that you're feelin' yourself and want to celebrate that in any way you can.

1. "Look at life through the windshield, not the rearview mirror. Except when you're taking a cute selfie."

2. "The only two words you should ever say to a mirror are 'Hello, Beautiful.'" ― Richelle E. Goodrich

3. "Mirror pics will never go out of style."

4. "The lighting was just too good to pass up a chance to take a selfie."

5. "No selfie should go untaken when you're in an outfit as fire as this one."

6. "But first, let me take a selfie." — The Chainsmokers, "#SELFIE"

7. "Straight up cheesin'."

8. "No filter, all the filters, or just a dirty mirror?"

9. "Bow down b*tches." — Beyoncé, "Bow Down"

10. "You're doing amazing, sweetie." — Kris Jenner

11. "Life is short, make every hair flip count."

12. "Make them stop and stare."

13. "Humble, with just a little bit of Kanye."

14. "'Cause darling, I'm a nightmare dressed like a daydream." — Taylor Swift, "Blank Space"

15. "Being happy with yourself never goes out of style."

16. "Taking a mirror pic, just 'cause."

17. "Life isn't perfect, but your outfit an be."

18. "Don't ever be afraid to shine."

19. "Hot mess or just hot? I think the latter."

20. "#Selfie."

21. "There are so many beautiful reasons to be happy."

22. "Working on myself, by myself, for myself."

23. "It's a beautiful day for a selfie."

24. "Definitely sent five options of this pic to my bestie before I posted."

25. "You're gonna regret not texting me back when I drop this selfie."

26. "Life is too short to not take the selfie."

27. "Hello, it's me." — Adele, "Hello"

28. "Many have an image of me. Few get the picture."

29. "What's wrong with being confident?" — Demi Lovato, "Confident"

30. "I don't dress up for anyone. I dress up to stare at my reflection as I walk by store windows."

31. "Love your selfie."