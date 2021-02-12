All you need for the perfect Valentine's Day is having your partner by your side. Snuggling up on such a special day will be the best feeling in the world. After all, you don't even have to leave the couch if you want to enjoy a candlelit movie setup. That is, unless you'd like to flex your cooking skills or shake up some mocktails together. The cozy date ideas are endless, and these Instagram captions for at-home Valentine's Day celebrations will pair well with all of your snaps.

Getting cozy at home is the smartest way to celebrate this special day with bae while you're quarantining together. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states that the safest way to protect yourself from spreading and/or contracting the coronavirus is by remaining at home with the people you live with. Since you and your partner are already chilling at home together, all that's left to do for Valentine's Day is plan some fun.

Consider setting up a romantic picnic in the living room with a heart-shaped charcuterie board, or plan a scavenger hunt with little love notes hidden throughout your space. There are so many Valentine's Day date ideas to choose from, and picking an Instagram caption that fits your plan will be easy. Just use any of these 33 Valentine's Day captions that are as sweet as your relationship.

Westend61/Westend61/Getty Images

1. "No place I'd rather be than next to you."

2. "You'll always stay in my heart, just like we're staying at home."

3. "Snuggling this Valentine's Day."

4. "Who doesn't love a candlelit dinner at home?"

5. "I didn't have to go far for this date. That's why I love it so much."

6. "I love a date where I can wear my fuzzy slippers."

7. "Love notes are all I need."

8. "Every pizza me loves every pizza you."

9. "I pick you."

10. "Cupid got me good this year."

11. "Cooking up some love in the kitchen."

12. "Crushing on my date."

13. "Loving bae and my couch."

14. "Happy Valentine's Day from our couch to yours."

15. "Life would totally succ without you."

MoMo Productions/DigitalVision/Getty Images

16. "We're couch-ing together."

17. "Cute and cozy... that's us."

18. "We're the Schitt, so watching 'Schitt's Creek.'"

19. "I've still got the biggest crush on you."

20. "This Cinderella doesn't need to go to the ball."

21. "The smile on my face is because of you."

22. "Happy Valentine's Day to my lockdown lover."

23. "Happy as two clams... on a couch."

24. "There's no one I'd rather sit on the couch and do nothing with."

25. "If we were in grade school, I'd give you the biggest Valentine in the box."

26. "Kisses on the couch."

27. "Will forever write you love notes."

28. "Is snuggling exercise?"

29. "Couples who stay in together, stay together."

30. "We're dancing in the moonlight."

31. "Love this day about love."

32. "Red wine is for Valentine's Day."

33. "Every day with you feels like Valentine's Day."