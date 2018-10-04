32 Instagram Captions For Farmers Markets & A Gourd-geous 'Gram

Put down your Pumpkin Spice Latte and grab that reusable bag. It's fall — but more importantly, it's farmers market season, which means you're going to need two hands to pick out all the best produce. Soon enough, the street in the center of your town will be lined with cute stands and pumpkins as far as the eye can see. From the second you park your car and start wandering down the aisles, you'll smell the sweet scent of cinnamon and aromas of apple pie. Now, all you need are these Instagram captions for farmers markets that will turn your feed from good to gourd-geous.

This is the time to stop and smell every rose. Maybe you'll pick up a bunch of sunflowers for your kitchen, or a couple of wildflowers for your free-spirited best friend. Purchasing a pie from the local orchard will also be a must. I mean, just look at them! The crust is perfectly crispy, and you know that a slice would be the perfect complement to your herbal tea at the end of the day.

Normally, there's nothing on this entire planet that could wake you up this early on a weekend. Like Winston says in New Girl, "Saturday is a day for sleeping!" But, you've decided that the best apple cider donuts are worth throwing your hair in a messy bun and getting yourself out the door.

Then, you can use you entire day after the farmers market is over to do fall activities! You can plan your Halloween costume, watch a bunch of scary movies, or make a pot of homemade soup with those vegetables you just picked up. The ideas are endless, especially if you're having a cute staycation with your significant other. (Did I mention that the snuggle is real?)

OK, it sounds like you're going to be busy. Do yourself a favor and pick out one of these 32 captions for farmers markets, like right now.

1. "Hello gourd-geous!" — Unknown

2. "It takes two to mango." — Unknown

3. "It's almost impossible for me to romaine calm at a farmers market." — Unknown

4. "Every day I'm brusselin'." — Unknown

5. "Sometimes you just need some peas and quiet." — Unknown

6. "Lettuce turnip the beet." — Unknown

7. "Good chives only." — Unknown

8. "In search of fresh vegetable puns at the farmers market. Lettuce know if you find anything." — Unknown

9. "Dear farmers markets, I've bean thinking about you." — Unknown

10. "You are one in a melon." — Unknown

11. "Wherever life plants you, bloom with grace." — French proverb

12. "About to have a jam session." — Unknown

13. "Meet me at the farmers market." — Unknown

14. "You can't buy happiness, but you can buy local. And that's kind of the same thing." — Unknown

15. "Farm fresh is best." — Unknown

16. "Bloom, baby, bloom." — Unknown

17. "Flowers can't solve problems, but they're a great start." — Unknown

18. "Stop and smell the sunflowers." — Unknown

19. "There are always flowers for those who want to see them." — Henri Matisse

20. "Bloom where you are planted." — Unknown

21. "I must have flowers, always and always." — Claude Monet

22. "And all at once, summer collapsed into fall." — Oscar Wilde

23. "Let there be pumpkin spice and endless farmers markets." — Unknown

24. "Farmers markets are the only reason why I'll wake up early on a weekend." — Unknown

25. "Sweater weather and sweet mornings at farmers markets." — Unknown

26. "I never met a pumpkin I didn't like." — Unknown

27. "Give 'em pumpkin to talk about." —Unknown

28. "As sweet as pumpkin pie." — Unknown

29. "Pumpkin kisses and harvest wishes." — Unknown

30. "'Tis the season for doing all the fall things, and farmers markets." — Unknown

31. "Oh, pilates? I thought you said pie and Pumpkin Spice Lattes!" — Unknown

32. "May the pies be ever in your flavor." — Unknown

Let's be honest: Fall is the perfect season to post a picture on the 'Gram, because the world is so gourd-geous. Golden hour gets a little more radiant when the leaves are already bright shades of red, orange, and yellow. Not to mention, your apple cider donut is always a sweet addition to your feed.

You may totally invest in the social media world by purchasing a preset pack on the side of all that produce. (They don't sell editing guides at the farmers market, but that's OK.) You'll go home and edit the pictures of the pumpkins at your favorite stand or the apples you picked out. A perfect caption will be the finishing touch.