Being an Aries is more than having a birthday sometime in late March or early April. It's a sign that you're a naturally bold person, who likely loves challenges and being the leader of a pack. The color red probably speaks to your soul, and your passion could be described with one word: fire. It may come as a surprise to you, but having Instagram captions for Aries is essential going into your season. Why? They'll give your loyal followers a glimpse into your beautiful soul.

They might already know how strong and confident you are, thanks to a few thirst traps or #lit selfies you've posted over the years. They might have noticed your motivation and drive the moment you switched your Instagram account to a business profile, or started promoting a venture in your stories. That's all well and good. Social media is what you want it to be, and reflecting your interests, character, lifestyle, passions, and — you guessed it — star sign, can be essential. It's something you may find yourself doing via the coolest filters on the app right now, or the clever captions under your individual posts.

If you're not entirely sure how to show off the Aries in you on the 'Gram, look no further than these captions for your posts. They'll speak to your bold and beautiful soul, and remind your followers that you're a ram — a powerful force of nature, that's determined to go after their dreams.

1. "Challenge accepted."

2. "Woops. Is the Aries in me showing?"

3. "Powered by dreams and caffeine."

4. "That wasn't very Aries of you."

5. "Doing what I want, when I want."

6. "She's a dreamer and a doer."

7. "Everything is better with an Aries by your side."

8. "Make people feel confident today."

9. "If you love me, you'll go for a run with me."

10. "Just doing Aries things. How about you?"

11. "Aspire not to have more, but to be more."

12. "The world needs who you were made to be."

13. "Make yourself proud."

14. "You better believe she's an Aries."

15. "Take steps toward your goals."

16. "Be bold, babe."

17. "Don't trip over what is behind you."

18. "Feelin' bright and beautiful."

19. "Seek what sets your soul on fire."

20. "Posting #fire selfies like it's my job."

21. "Maybe she's born with it, maybe it's because she's a fire sign."

22. "Confidence level: an Aries in the peak of their season."

23. "Just took a DNA test. Turns out, I'm 100% an Aries."

24. "All dressed up in confidence."

25. "Why chase you when I'm the catch?"

26. "Self-confidence is the best outift you can wear."

27. "You are, hands down, an Aries like me."

28. "So, it's Aries season..."

29. "Coffee in one hand, confidence in the other."

30. "Choose adventuring with your Aries bestie, always."

31. "I want a wild love and a curious life."

32. "Welcome to Aries season. Can I be your tour guide?"