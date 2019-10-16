31 Songs About Almost-Relationships That Will Give You All The Feels
Last summer, after two months of what I thought was mutually enjoyable dating, I invited a boo to a cookout and got hit with a text that literally read, "I don't even know how I feel about you yet." As I tried to make sense of what the heck went wrong, I compiled an emotional playlist to ease the pieces of my broken and confused heart. So, if you're looking for some serious songs about almost-relationships, you, my friend, have come to the right place.
Like actual relationships, almost-relationships come in all shapes and sizes. Sometimes, external factors in the universe keep people apart. Even if you both know that you're never going to commit to each other seriously, you may not be ready to stop doing whatever it is you are doing. You may think you've been dating for months, but then you're suddenly hit with a, "we're not dating" text. Although open communication is key to all kinds of relationships, life can be messy. Sometimes, you have no idea what is going on until you're sitting in the bathtub crying to a playlist titled, "What was that?"
From my bathtub to yours, here are 31 of my favorite lyrics about almost-love.
1. Ariana Grande, "in my head"
Painted a picture, I thought I knew you well. I got a habit of seeing what isn't there.
— Ariana Grande
2. Demi Lovato, "Sorry Not Sorry"
I'm feeling inspired because the tables have turned. Yeah, I'm on fire, and I know that it burns.
— Demi Lovato
3. Miley Cyrus, "Wrecking Ball"
All I wanted was to break your walls; all you ever did was break me.
— Miley Cyrus
4. Kelly Clarkson, "Since U Been Gone"
You had your chance; you blew it. Out of sight, out of mind.
— Kelly Clarkson
5. Avril Lavigne, "I Can Do Better"
I'm better off without you anyway. I thought it would be hard, but I'm OK. I don't need you if you're going to be that way. Because with me, it's all or nothing.
— Avril Lavigne
6. Beyoncé, "Best Thing I Never Had"
I wanted you bad. I'm so through with that. Because honestly, you turned out to be the best thing I never had.
— Beyoncé
7. Khalid, "Talk"
We can't get what we want without knowing.
— Khalid
8. Katy Perry, "The One That Got Away"
In another life, I would be your girl. We'd keep all our promises, be us against the world.
— Katy Perry
9. Marshmello ft. Bastille, "Happier"
In the cold light of day, we're a flame in the wind, not the fire that we've begun.
— Marshmello ft. Bastille
10. Taylor Swift, "All You Had To Do Was Stay"
People like you always want back the love they pushed aside, but people like me are gone forever when you say goodbye.
— Taylor Swift
11. Cardi B, "Be Careful"
You even got me trippin,' you got me lookin' in the mirror different. Thinkin' I'm flawed because you're inconsistent.
— Cardi B
12. Hilary Duff, "So Yesterday"
You made my mind up for me when you started to ignore me.
— Hilary Duff
13. Lizzo, "Truth Hurts"
You tried to break my heart? Oh, that breaks my heart, that you thought you ever had it, no, you ain't from the start.
— Lizzo
14. The Wreckers, "Leave The Pieces"
You not making up your mind, it's killin' me and wasting time. I need so much more than that.
— The Wreckers
15. Waxahatchee, "Be Good"
It's unclear now what we intend; we're alone in our own world. You don't want to be my boyfriend, and I don't want to be your girl.
— Waxahatchee
16. Addie Pray, "Email"
We both tried; it’s never the right time. We could be happy or who we used to be. I guess I’ll take you either way.
— Addie Pray
17. Dolly Parton, "I Wasted My Tears"
I wasted my tears when I cried over you. I should've known you would never be true.
— Dolly Parton
18. boygenius, "Salt In The Wound"
You add insult to injury, you say you believe in me, but you haven't decided about taking or leaving me.
— boygenius
19. Remember Sports, "You're So Sorry"
We both come around, but it’s always too late. These empty promises will fade, we’re both so sorry every day.
— Remember Sports
20. Clairo, "Flamin' Hot Cheetos"
Girlfriend or girl that's a friend? It's easy just to pretend that we don't have something real; it's just how we feel.
— Clairo
21. Katie Ellen, "Sad Girls Club"
I hope you find a stable girl who treats you like you deserve it.
— Katie Ellen
22. Adult Mom, "Sorry I Was Sorry"
Sorry for asking you to love me more. Guess I've become the burden I was so fearful of before. Never asking you to make me frozen mac 'n' cheese. Never asking to sleep in your bed unless you begged me, 'Please.'
— Adult Mom
23. Walker Hayes, "You Broke Up With Me"
Guess you don't know what you want, 'til you see I'm moving on.
— Walker Hayes
24. Lisa Prank, "Why Can't We Just Dance?"
You won't try at anything, so why'd I hope you'd try with me?
— Lisa Prank
25. Diet Cig, "I Don't Know Her"
And I don’t want to feel nostalgic for something that never happened.
—Diet Cig
26. Cyberbully Mom Club, "Thought You Were Better Than That"
Now you're not even my type, funny what happens with time.
— Cyberbully Mom Club
27. Joni Mitchell, "Conversation"
Secrets and sharing soda, that's how our time began. Love is a story told to a friend; it's second hand.
— Joni Mitchell
28. Liz Phair, "F*ck And Run"
And whatever happened to a boyfriend, the kind of guy who tries to win you over? And whatever happened to a boyfriend, the kind of guy who makes love because he's in it?
— Liz Phair
29. Kate Rhudy, "I Don't Think You're an Angel (Anymore)"
I used to think that love was crying on my kitchen floor, but now I know, and I don't think you're an angel anymore.
— Kate Rhudy
30. thanks for coming, "Losing Touch"
Do you think I'm losing it, do you think about me at all? If you wanted to and I wanted to we could talk.
— thanks for coming
31. Junglep*ssy, "Nothing For Me"
How are you going to say you love me? You don't do nothing for me.
—Junglep*ssy
From angry to sad to full-on over it, listening to songs about almost-relationships can help you at every stage of your process. Of course, if you're ever unsure or uncomfortable in a given relationship, its always OK to ask for clarity. When it comes to finding love, you deserve someone who is all in.