31 Songs About Almost-Relationships That Will Give You All The Feels

Last summer, after two months of what I thought was mutually enjoyable dating, I invited a boo to a cookout and got hit with a text that literally read, "I don't even know how I feel about you yet." As I tried to make sense of what the heck went wrong, I compiled an emotional playlist to ease the pieces of my broken and confused heart. So, if you're looking for some serious songs about almost-relationships, you, my friend, have come to the right place.

Like actual relationships, almost-relationships come in all shapes and sizes. Sometimes, external factors in the universe keep people apart. Even if you both know that you're never going to commit to each other seriously, you may not be ready to stop doing whatever it is you are doing. You may think you've been dating for months, but then you're suddenly hit with a, "we're not dating" text. Although open communication is key to all kinds of relationships, life can be messy. Sometimes, you have no idea what is going on until you're sitting in the bathtub crying to a playlist titled, "What was that?"

From my bathtub to yours, here are 31 of my favorite lyrics about almost-love.

1. Ariana Grande, "in my head" ArianaGrandeVevo on YouTube Painted a picture, I thought I knew you well. I got a habit of seeing what isn't there. — Ariana Grande

2. Demi Lovato, "Sorry Not Sorry" DemiLovatoVEVO on YouTube I'm feeling inspired because the tables have turned. Yeah, I'm on fire, and I know that it burns. — Demi Lovato

3. Miley Cyrus, "Wrecking Ball" MileyCyrusVEVO on YouTube All I wanted was to break your walls; all you ever did was break me. — Miley Cyrus

4. Kelly Clarkson, "Since U Been Gone" kellyclarksonVEVO on YouTube You had your chance; you blew it. Out of sight, out of mind. — Kelly Clarkson

5. Avril Lavigne, "I Can Do Better" Avril The Best on YouTube I'm better off without you anyway. I thought it would be hard, but I'm OK. I don't need you if you're going to be that way. Because with me, it's all or nothing. — Avril Lavigne

6. Beyoncé, "Best Thing I Never Had" BeyoncéVEVO on YouTube I wanted you bad. I'm so through with that. Because honestly, you turned out to be the best thing I never had. — Beyoncé

7. Khalid, "Talk" KhalidVEVO on YouTube We can't get what we want without knowing. — Khalid

8. Katy Perry, "The One That Got Away" KatyPerryVEVO on YouTube In another life, I would be your girl. We'd keep all our promises, be us against the world. — Katy Perry

9. Marshmello ft. Bastille, "Happier" Unique Vibes on YouTube In the cold light of day, we're a flame in the wind, not the fire that we've begun. — Marshmello ft. Bastille

10. Taylor Swift, "All You Had To Do Was Stay" Taylor Swift - Topic on YouTube People like you always want back the love they pushed aside, but people like me are gone forever when you say goodbye. — Taylor Swift

11. Cardi B, "Be Careful" Cardi B on YouTube You even got me trippin,' you got me lookin' in the mirror different. Thinkin' I'm flawed because you're inconsistent. — Cardi B

12. Hilary Duff, "So Yesterday" hilaryduffofficial on YouTube You made my mind up for me when you started to ignore me. — Hilary Duff

13. Lizzo, "Truth Hurts" Lizzo Music on YouTube You tried to break my heart? Oh, that breaks my heart, that you thought you ever had it, no, you ain't from the start. — Lizzo

14. The Wreckers, "Leave The Pieces" Warner Records on YouTube You not making up your mind, it's killin' me and wasting time. I need so much more than that. — The Wreckers

15. Waxahatchee, "Be Good" Don Giovanni Records on YouTube It's unclear now what we intend; we're alone in our own world. You don't want to be my boyfriend, and I don't want to be your girl. — Waxahatchee

16. Addie Pray, "Email" Live from Studio B WOBC on YouTube We both tried; it’s never the right time. We could be happy or who we used to be. I guess I’ll take you either way. — Addie Pray

17. Dolly Parton, "I Wasted My Tears" TheLimePopsicle on YouTube I wasted my tears when I cried over you. I should've known you would never be true. — Dolly Parton

18. boygenius, "Salt In The Wound" WFUV Public Radio on YouTube You add insult to injury, you say you believe in me, but you haven't decided about taking or leaving me. — boygenius

19. Remember Sports, "You're So Sorry" Remember Sports - Topic on YouTube We both come around, but it’s always too late. These empty promises will fade, we’re both so sorry every day. — Remember Sports

20. Clairo, "Flamin' Hot Cheetos" Clairo on YouTube Girlfriend or girl that's a friend? It's easy just to pretend that we don't have something real; it's just how we feel. — Clairo

21. Katie Ellen, "Sad Girls Club" Lauren Records on YouTube I hope you find a stable girl who treats you like you deserve it. — Katie Ellen

22. Adult Mom, "Sorry I Was Sorry" Tiny Engines on YouTube Sorry for asking you to love me more. Guess I've become the burden I was so fearful of before. Never asking you to make me frozen mac 'n' cheese. Never asking to sleep in your bed unless you begged me, 'Please.' — Adult Mom

23. Walker Hayes, "You Broke Up With Me" WalkerHayesVEVO on YouTube Guess you don't know what you want, 'til you see I'm moving on. — Walker Hayes

24. Lisa Prank, "Why Can't We Just Dance?" Stacy Peck on YouTube You won't try at anything, so why'd I hope you'd try with me? — Lisa Prank

25. Diet Cig, "I Don't Know Her" Diet Cig - Topic on YouTube And I don’t want to feel nostalgic for something that never happened. —Diet Cig

26. Cyberbully Mom Club, "Thought You Were Better Than That" CBMC BAND on YouTube Now you're not even my type, funny what happens with time. — Cyberbully Mom Club

27. Joni Mitchell, "Conversation" Toby Walker on YouTube Secrets and sharing soda, that's how our time began. Love is a story told to a friend; it's second hand. — Joni Mitchell

28. Liz Phair, "F*ck And Run" overtheedge81 on YouTube And whatever happened to a boyfriend, the kind of guy who tries to win you over? And whatever happened to a boyfriend, the kind of guy who makes love because he's in it? — Liz Phair

29. Kate Rhudy, "I Don't Think You're an Angel (Anymore)" Kate Rhudy - Topic on YouTube I used to think that love was crying on my kitchen floor, but now I know, and I don't think you're an angel anymore. — Kate Rhudy

30. thanks for coming, "Losing Touch" Indie Anna on YouTube Do you think I'm losing it, do you think about me at all? If you wanted to and I wanted to we could talk. — thanks for coming