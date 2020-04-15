31 Instagram Captions For A Taurus & Embracing Your Star Sign

Dear, Taurus. It's your time to shine. The beautiful trees in your backyard are blooming and the sun in glowing well past 4:30 p.m. now. It may as well be summer, but the Earth is lingering in this moment so you can be cherished and celebrated. Your sign isn't one to tug the spotlight onto themselves, which is why the planet is doing it for you. Take a note from the season and use Instagram captions for a Taurus and seeking out the finer things in life.

Don't shy away from showing off your personality traits on the 'Gram, as well as your stunning selfies. Embrace this time when the world wants a reliable, patient, and romantic friend in its corner and use your platform to spread endless peace and joy. Of course, if you don't want to post one of the selfies in your camera roll, you can always share a pic of your OOTD, cute happy hour set-up, or latest playlist. Anything that needs a touch of creativity is your specialty, and you have a knack for seeing and sharing the most dazzling things in life.

Once you've hit the "share" button, get back to working away at all of the things you care about and spending time amongst the blooming trees. If this means just bringing your coffee out on your deck in the morning, by all means do it. Maybe, while you sit there and sip your brew, you can gather up more #content for Instagram. Here are 31 captions made for your specific star sign.

Vladimir Vladimirov/E+/Getty Images

1. "Dear, universe. Thanks for making me a Taurus."

2. "Wherever life plants you, bloom."

3. "The world needs who you were made to be."

4. "Sunshine and good feelings."

5. "Make yourself proud, babe."

6. "Love, always."

7. "You're gold. Solid gold."

8. "Get lost in what you love."

9. "When you focus on the good, the good gets better."

10. "I'll always be there for you."

11. "Grow through what you go through."

12. "Show 'em what you're made of."

13. "I want life to feel like a romantic comedy."

14. "Slow down and soak every beautiful moment of life."

15. "Feelin' good like I should."

16. "How rare and beautiful a Taurus is."

17. "You're limited edition. Don't ever forget it."

18. "Making all the career and money moves."

19. "Let's just chill and enjoy life for a while."

20. "Smile. You're designed to."

Westend61/Westend61/Getty Images

21. "Do it with all your heart or not at all."

22. "It's called fashion, look it up."

23. "Life isn't perfect, but your outfit can be."

24. "If you like it, wear it. There are no rules."

25. "I'm nicer when I'm having a good hair day."

26. "Dreaming with my eyes wide open."

27. "Bad vibes don't really go with my good vibes."

28. "But first, daydreaming and coffee."

29. "She's strong and beautiful like a wandering bull."

30. "Beauty is in the eye of this Taurus."

31. "Paradise is looking for me."