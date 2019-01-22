30 Valentine's Day Puns For Instagram That You'll Love A Waffle Lot

There are many ways to celebrate love — and not just on Valentine's Day, but any day. It's so important that you do, and say, "I love you" to the people who matter most to you in this world. To me, it's one of the greatest parts of life. For now, though, let's focus on Feb. 14 (instead of an entire lifetime), because it's coming up fast and you're only sort of prepared. You might have made some plans or at least thought about what you want to get your significant other for a present. Some Valentine's Day puns for Instagram might be a good place to start, and I pinky promise you're going to love them a waffle lot.

Seriously, Leslie Knope, the queen of giving gifts and founder of Galentine's Day, would totally approve of these puns. She would be ecstatic that you're showing your significant other, best friend, pup, or favorite family members a little extra appreciation. Not to mention, she'd probably have a bunch of ideas for what traditions you could start with yourself or extra holidays you could celebrate, while you're at it.

But, let's not get totally carried away, and simply think of some other ideas for how you can celebrate love: You could put a boom box on your shoulder and shout your feelings to the world, or send your significant other a bouquet of flowers with a little message that says, "Thanks for being you." You could make a sentimental gift, like a picture frame with a photograph of the two of you from a sweet moment in time, or show up with nuggets and a really good movie for a low-key date night. The options are truly endless. (But, if you ask me, eating nuggets and watching Crazy, Stupid, Love sounds perfect.)

The key is just to know what is right for you, the person that you've caught feelings for, or your relationship. Don't order a hot air balloon ride over the city if you know your significant other is scared of heights, you know? Start by making a post on social media with one of these 30 puns, and then proceed from there. Warning: They're extra cheesy, but you'll still love them a whole waffle lot.

1. "I cannoli be happy when I'm with you."

2. "Lettuce always bring out the best in each other."

3. "You're the root beer of all my happiness."

4. "I love you a waffle lot."

5. "Just poppin' by to say no one's butter than you."

6. "We really brie-long together."

7. "Plant one on me."

8. "Aloe you vera much."

9. "Wow, what a hot tea!"

10. "You mean dough much to me."

11. "This year has been so gouda thanks to you."

12. "Just in queso you didn't know, you're my favorite person to eat burritos with."

13. "Doughnut go breaking my heart."

14. "Every pizza me loves every pizza you."

15. "I soda think you're cute."

16. "Here's my number. So, kale me maybe?"

17. "Just for the record, I've totally caught s'more feelings for you."

18. "Let's taco 'bout spending forever and ever together."

19. "Until further notice, know that you're my everything bagel."

20. "I goat you, babe."

21. "You're my significant otter."

22. "Are you a hedgehog? Because you're looking sharp this Valentine's Day."

23. "I mustache you a question. Will you be my Valentine?"

24. "I love you this matcha."

25. "I only have fries and nuggets for you."

26. "Thanks for pudding up with me."

27. "You do a grape job at being the one for me."

28. "Sending you lots of hugs and quiches on this Valentine's Day."

29. "I'm in a serious relation-chip."

30. "If you were a fruit, you'd be a fine-apple."

Aside from all these puns, consider downloading some of the best editing apps of the year to make your post truly picture-perfect, or grabbing a few cute captions for waffles before your Valentine's Day brunch plans. Whoever you're celebrating with is going to be so excited to spend the day with you — and will truly appreciate the time and effort you put into making plans or a quality post on the 'Gram. I know that, personally, I'd love it a whole waffle lot.