Believe it or not, your annual Galentine's Day brunch is right around the corner. It might seem like you were just cleaning up Polaroids and glitter on the floor of your apartment from your New Year's Eve party. But sure enough, the day dedicated to celebrating your lady friends, drinking coffee with your day ones, and using sweet Instagram captions for waffles is here.

Thank goodness, huh? You and your best friends love breakfast food a waffle lot, and have made it an annual tradition to get together for Galentine's Day brunch. It remains one of your favorite traditions, where you slide into a corner booth at your local diner and — in the true spirit of the event — toast to Leslie Knope from Parks and Recreation, who founded this day. You exchange gifts and homemade cards with puns on the cover, and go through an entire bottle of syrup by the time the morning is over.

It's the one event in your planner that you look forward to the most, because you get to be with your best friends — the Monica and Phoebe to your Rachel. These are the girls who you can tell just about everything to. Here are 28 waffle captions to get you ready for Galentine's Day and all the good times coming your way.

RgStudio/E+/Getty Images

1. "We need to remember what's important in life: friends, waffles, work. Or waffles, friends, work. Doesn't matter. But work is third." — Leslie Knope, Parks and Recreation

2. "I've got a resting coffee face and waffles on my mind."

3. "I love my best friends a waffle lot."

4. "Dare to be a waffle in a world full of pancakes."

5. "I like hashtags because they look like waffles."

6. "Beyond this point you may find best friends eating waffles."

7. "Waffles are just pancakes with abs."

8. "The weekends are for waffles and best friends."

9. "Life is short. Pour yourself some extra syrup."

10. "Sleep is just a time machine to breakfast and more waffles."

11. "If you love me, pass the syrup."

12. "Maybe she's born with it, maybe it's caffeine and waffles."

13. "Let there be brunch and best friends."

14. "We go together like waffles and whipped cream."

Shutterstock

15. "Add a little bit of sprinkle to your life. Oh, and some waffles, too."

16. "But first, Galentine's Day brunch."

17. "Hakuna mimosa. It means it's time for Galentine's Day brunch and too many waffles."

18. "You better believe brunch and eating waffles with my best friends is my happy place."

19. "But first, waffles."

20. "This waffle is some kind of wonderful."

21. "Start each day with a grateful heart, good friends, and grabbing an extra waffle at breakfast."

22. "We're as sweet as waffles and as carefree as whipped cream."

23. "Short stack of waffles, please."

24. "In waffles and best friends we trust."

25. "Kissed by syrup and sprinkled in powdered sugar."

26. "Surround yourself with waffles, not negativity."

27. "The only thing I'll wake up early for is waffles and Galentine's Day."

28. "My birthstone is a coffee bean and my star sign is a waffle."