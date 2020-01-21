Everything related to love and relationships is your jam. You adore first dates and getting to know someone on a deeper level. In your free time, you might like dreaming about your future wedding, kissing your crush, or going on the perfect date with your SO. It's only right — no matter what your dating situation may be right now — that you have some clever and cute Valentine's Day 2020 captions ready to go for the holiday.

Every year when Feb. 14 comes around, you get overwhelmingly excited about the heart-shaped candy, bouquets of roses, and cheesy cards that pop up in the stores. The teddy bears, boxes of conversation hearts, and wrapping paper that's decked out with red, pink, and purple stripes? Don't even get you started. If your budget allowed it, you'd purchase it all and shower the special people in your life with love and gifts.

You'd take them out to Galentine's Day brunch or a romantic dinner like you see in the romantic comedies. When the champagne's brought to the table, you'd speak from the heart and remind them of how much you appreciate and care about them. They'd probably blush, smile, and then say, "I love you, too."

Isn't Valentine's Day simply the best? Here are 30 captions for the lovey-dovey celebrations and adventures to come.

Shutterstock

1. "First comes love, then comes more love."

2. "Another Valentine's Day with my bae."

3. "I think I'll keep you."

4. "Do I want to be your Valentine? Always."

5. "My heart does a little '!' whenever I see you."

6. "I swear you get cuter every day."

7. "Sweeter than chocolate and finer than wine."

8. "Currently spending Valentine's Day with my soulmate."

9. "Our love story is like no other."

10. "Life isn't all champagne and roses, but a good amount of it actually is."

11. "This might be our most romantic adventure yet."

12. "Just me, you, and a whole lot of love."

13. "This is going to sound cheesy, but please brie mine."

14. "My happy place. My Valentine's Day date."

15. "Hey, cutie. Let's spend every Valentine's Day together."

16. "The one where they spend Valentine's Day together."

17. "That's my Valentine's Day date right there."

18. "Every day feels like Valentine's Day with you."

19. "Best Valentine's Day ever."

20. "Well, I'm in love with Valentine's Day."

Shutterstock

21. "Roses are red, let's spend this Valentine's Day snuggling in bed."

22. "You're my, my, my, my, lover." — Taylor Swift, "Lover"

23. "Thank you for being the reason I smile."

24. "I'd take you to the movies, but they don't let snacks inside."

25. "I shave my legs for you, so it must be love."

26. "I love you more than pizza. That's a lot."

27. "Sending you all the X's and O's."

28. "Name a cuter couple this Valentine's Day. I'll wait."

29. "Cheers to us, babe."

30. "Just so you know, you meme a lot to me."