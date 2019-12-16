While the holidays can be a time to bring people together, sometimes you're simply not able or interested in having your casual hookup roll through your family Hanukkah party. Whether you and your date live in different cities or you're just having your own celebrations this winter, these sexy texts to send your friend with benefits over the holidays will keep the sparks flying, even when you're physically far apart.

Though drinking peppermint hot cocoa and finding the perfect presents can be super sweet, the holidays come with a sleigh-full of stress. If you can't literally get frisky with your date, sending some sexy messages can be a great way to let off some steam and live in the moment. Of course, no matter how long you've been fooling around with someone, it's important to make sure you're on the same page re: sexy texting. Though sexting can be a welcome way to heat up your boo's inbox, no one wants to be surprised with a frisky message when they're baking cookies with their grandmother or wrapping presents with their little cousins.

And if you're on the same sexy page, here are 30 sexy texts to send your hookup this holiday.

1. If you were here, we'd have a not-so-silent night.

2. Can't wait to kiss you from your head to your mistle-toes.

3. Who cares about naughty or nice? I'd rather be on your to-do list.

4. Maybe after Hanukkah, you and I could spend eight nights together, naked.

5. Who needs milk and cookies? You're my type of midnight snack.

6. Know what I want for the holidays? You.

7. I could sit on Santa's lap, but I'd rather sit on your face.

8. The next time I see you, let's make like Jingle Bells and go all the way.

9. You're the only present I want to wake up to.

10. Can't wait to unwrap you later.

11. Are you a melted Frosty the Snowman? Because you're making me wet.

12. Wish you were here to help me take off my ugly sweater.

13. Just because Hanukkah is over doesn't mean I wouldn't enjoy a candlelit night with you.

14. When we finally get together, Santa won't be the only thing coming.

15. My sled is broken, can't wait to ride you later.

16. You're on both my lists, and I've checked you out — twice.

17. You must be evergreen because you look good all year round.

18. I can't wait to show you my new toys.

19. Am I your present? Because I want to get laid under the tree with care.

20. If you were with me right now, you'd really fill my stocking.

21. I think you and I are really (pepper)mint to be together.

22. I'm not the Grinch, but I can steal your heart.

23. If you were here, I'd go down on you faster than the ball in Times Square.

24. My New Year's Resolution is to fool around with you weekly.

25. Your looks really sleigh me.

26. I wish you were here. Wrapping all these presents really got me in a giving mood.

27. I can't wait to frost your gingerbread house.

28. The quicker we get to bed, the sooner Santa will be here.

29. I'll have to give you my present in person.

30. Can you send me a pic? I want to show Santa exactly what I want for Christmas.