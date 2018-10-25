30 Pumpkin Pie Puns For Instagram, Because Social Media Is What You Bake Of It

What's your favorite thing to eat at Thanksgiving dinner? For me it's probably the mashed potatoes, but my best friends argue that the turkey or dinner rolls are so much better. My mom loves the cranberry sauce, and my dad obsesses over the pies before they're even served. Can anyone really blame him? Something so sweet, that also smells like cinnamon, is hard to pass up. In fact, a new trend needs to start, like right now: desserts before dining on anything else! No? OK, well at least pick out some pumpkin pie puns for Instagram. They deserve a little extra love.

Let me give you a scoop of whipped cream, and then dish on the 'Gram. Truth is, your feed is truly what you bake of it. Find your own editing style. Make every hour look like a golden hour with light leaks that bring out the coziness of your pumpkin pie. Focus on the dollop of homemade cream on top, or angle the lens just right so that you can show off that ice cream. (You are having at least a spoonful of vanilla on the side, too, right?)

Especially during the fall, you need to let go of all those expectations and worries. Don't think, "Well, would my followers like this?" — and choose your own creativity instead. Enjoy every meal, moment, and photo shoot with your besties in a bunch of flannels. 'Tis the season to give 'em pumpkin to talk about, and I have no doubts that with one of these 30 captions, your social media is going to be sweet.

1. "Give 'em pumpkin to talk about." — Unknown

2. "You want a piece of me?" — Britney Spears, "Piece of Me"

3. "Hello, gourd-geous." — Unknown

4. "Love at first bite." — Unknown

5. "This pumpkin pie is fab-boo-lous." — Unknown

6. "Go big or gourd home." — Unknown

7. "I only have pies for you." — Unknown

8. "Hello, pumpkin." — Unknown

9. "Bone appetit." — Unknown

10. "Sweet as pumpkin pie." — Unknown

11. "We're having a gourd time!" — Unknown

12. "Piece out!" — Unknown

13. "Feast your eyes on this." — Unknown

14. "Dear pumpkin pie, I love you a latte." — Unknown

15. "Sugar, spice, and everything nice." — Unknown

16. "I have fillings for you." — Unknown

17. "Such a cutie pie." — Unknown

18. "Pie love spending time with you." — Unknown

19. "Give me a slice of that sweetie pie." — Unknown

20. "I'll love you till the end of vine." — Unknown

21. "May the pies be ever in your flavor." — Unknown

22. "You are the pumpkin to my pie." — Unknown

23. "This is what you call squash goals." — Unknown

24. "For goodness bakes." — Unknown

25. "Don't be afraid to take whisks." — Unknown

26. "All you knead is love, and pumpkin pie." — Unknown

27. "Pumpkin pie, you always know how to make everything butter." — Unknown

28. "Baked to pie-fection." — Unknown

29. "Life is what you bake of it." — Unknown

30. "Pie love you." —Unknown

I'm sorry in advance if all this talk about pumpkin pie made you a little hungry. My stomach is growling on the other side of the screen. Honestly, the only way to solve this problem is to get in the kitchen and bake the night away. Who needs to wait for a big family dinner to eat a delicious pumpkin pie? Not me! And you don't need to wait to post a picture of your masterpiece on social media, either. Seriously, just pick out a pun and then fall in love with that first bite. My dad was right — it doesn't get much better than this.