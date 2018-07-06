There's nothing quite like boating on a hot summer day. The sun beating down on you isn't as unbearable when the cool ocean breeze is blowing through your hair. You're in for a day filled with water activities and toasting rosé with your crew. You could go fishing, skiing, tubing, or just lay out in the sun to work on your tan. With so much fun in the sun to be had, you'll need some Instagram captions for boat pictures when it comes time to post.

It could be a small speedboat adventure with your bestie, a sunset sailboat cruise around New York City, or you could be embarking on a luxe cruise to the Bahamas. Whatever size boat you end up being on, any of these 30 quotes about boats will work perfectly for all of the pictures you snap.

Get a pic of you and your friends as you cheers to the weekend, or a sunglasses selfie while you lay out on deck. You could even get a hilarious video of you and your girls attempting to do some rough waters karaoke — which, by the way, is my new favorite thing. When you're done snapping away, post to the 'Gram with ease with a prepared caption ready to go. Then, get back to sailing away.

1. "I'm on a boat. Everybody look at me, 'cause I'm sailing on a boat." — The Lonely Island, "I'm On A Boat"

2. "The sea is the same as it has been since before men ever went on it in boats." — Ernest Hemingway

3. "For the ocean is big and my boat is small. Find the courage." — Alanis Morissette

4. "Sailing, takes me away to where I've always heard it could be." — Christopher Cross, "Sailing"

5. "Sunshine on my mind." — Unknown

6. "We are tied to the ocean. And when we go back to the sea, whether it is to sail or to watch – we are going back from whence we came." — John F. Kennedy

7. "The ocean is everything I want to be. Beautiful, mysterious, wild, and free." — Unknown

8. "Ocean air, salty hair.” — Unknown

9. "You're gonna need a bigger boat." — Jaws

10. "Water in the boat is the ruin of the boat, but water under the boat is its support." — Rumi

11. "Boat is nothing without water and man without his dreams!" — Mehmet Murat ildan

12. "What's around the river bend? Waiting just around the river bend." — Pocahontas

13. "Whatever floats your boat." — Unknown

14. "I like big boats and I cannot lie." — Unknown

15. "Keeping it reel." — Unknown

16. "If the wind in my sail on the sea stays behind me. One day I'll know, if I go there's just no telling how far I'll go." — Moana

17. "Paradise found." — Unknown

18. "Take time to coast." — Unknown

19. "Life is better on the boat." — Unknown

20. "Good vibes happen on the tides." — Unknown

21. "The tans will fade, but the memories will last forever." — Unknown

22. "Let's get nauti." — Unknown

23. "Seas the day." — Unknown

24. "Ahoy, mate." — Unknown

25. "Shells sink, dreams float. Life's good on our boat." — Jimmy Buffett, "Delaney Talks To Statues"

26. "Boat hair, don't care." — Unknown

27. "A ship is always safe at the shore, but that is not what it is built for." — Albert Einstein

28. "Yachts of fun." — Unknown

29. "Come sail away with me." — Styx, "Come Sail Away"

30. "Let your dreams set sail." — Unknown