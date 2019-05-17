31 Captions For Yacht Pictures That'll Get You Yachts Of Likes This Summer

Let's get real: Whenever you find yourself hanging out on a boat or a yacht, you secretly want to start belting out "I'm On A Boat" by The Lonely Island. Of course, you have to take a picture of you and your bestie or SO standing at the front, recreating the iconic Titanic pose. There's no shame, because I know I've done both as well, which is exactly why you need captions for yacht pictures for the next time you find yourself cruising on the water.

With summer right around the corner, you and your friends might be planning a little excursion on a yacht. You can even rent your own via services like GetMyBoat. Search your destination and party size to find a fancy yacht you and your crew can sail into the sunset and beyond. This is perfect for any bachelorette party, or if you just want to plan an unparalleled trip with the crew, filled with sunny days and seas-ing every single moment.

When you find yourself chilling on the yacht, there are a ton of pics you'll want to snap, like a group selfie lounging on the plush couches, or a cheers boomerang in your swimsuits. When the time comes to post those snaps, use any of these 31 yacht captions, so you can get right back to dancing around, because you're on a boat, after all.

1. "Having yachts of fun with my grill friends."

2. "I'm on a boat." — The Lonely Island, "I'm On A Boat"

3. "I'm the king of the world." — Jack, Titanic

4. "I'm flying, Jack!" — Rose, Titanic

5. "Do whatever floats your boat."

6. "I like big boats and I cannot lie."

7. "Let's get nauti."

8. "Ocean air, salty hair."

9. "Time to get nautical."

10. "Good vibes and high tides."

11. "Planning on seas-ing every moment of this."

12. "The doctor said I needed more vitamin sea, so here I am."

13. "Was feeling pier pressure, so I left the dock."

14. "You can't ship with us."

15. "Yeah buoy, we're on a yacht!"

16. "Oh ship, it's a sea day."

17. "I seek to sea more."

18. "Paradise found."

19. "Happiness comes in waves."

20. "This is my happy place."

21. "What happens on the yacht stays on the yacht."

22. "It's a-boat time we set sail."

23. "Water you doing today? I'm on a yacht."

24. "My milkshake brings all the buoys to the yard."

25. "If the wind in my sail on the sea stays behind me, one day I'll know, if I go there's just no telling how far I'll go." — Moana, "How Far I'll Go"

26. "Everything is better on the water."

27. "I love you a yacht."

28. "The ocean is everything I want to be. Beautiful, mysterious, wild, and free."

29. "Yacht to have all the fun in the summer."

30. "Always take the sea-nic route."

31. "Definitely not salty about this view."