35 Captions For Boat Selfies When You're Having Yachts Of Fun

If you're the kind of person who absolutely loves heading to the beach or a lake in the summertime, chances are, you're a boat person. You love boats in all forms. You'll gladly paddle around a lake in a kayak, and of course, you won't complain about sipping champagne on a yacht with friends. Regardless of what type of floating vehicle you're going to be spending the some time on this summer, you'll definitely need captions for boat selfies to document those amazing moments.

Spending time on a boat is pretty much the closest you can get to the definition of summer — besides the beach, of course. You get to enjoy the warm sunshine, relaxing and catching a tan, jumping into the clear blue water beneath you, and of course, spend some time bonding with your nearest and dearest. You'll sip some bubbly (or a sweet mocktail if you're 21 or up), snack on the freshest, juiciest fruit, and enjoy the #SummerLiving lifestyle to the fullest.

Whatever you end up doing on a boat this summer, make sure you keep these captions handy in your back pocket for all the #content you'll be snapping.

1. "I'm on a boat. Everybody look at me, 'cause I'm sailing on a boat." — The Lonely Island, "I'm On A Boat"

2. "I live for taking the sea-nic route."

3. "I like big boats and I cannot lie."

4. "Whatever floats your boat."

5. "Having yachts of fun, HBU?"

6. "Keepin' it reel."

7. "Good vibes on the high and low tides."

8. "Sunshine on my mind."

9. "Worry less, paddle more."

10. "I like big buoys and I cannot lie."

11. "Things are going quite swell."

12. "I'm walking on sunshine, and don't it feel good." — Katrina & The Waves, "Walking On Sunshine"

13. "This summer will knot be too bad if it means I can spend all of my time on the water."

14. "The ocean is everything I want to be. Beautiful, mysterious, wild, and free."

15. "Take time to coast."

16. "There's nothing quite like the sound of your sails flapping in the wind and the waves underneath you."

17. "What's around the river bend. Waiting just around the river bend." — "Just Around the Riverbend" from Pocahontas

18. "Let's get nauti."

19. "Seas the day."

20. "Heave ho."

21. "Ahoy, matey."

22. "Mermaid to be in the sea."

23. "Always yachts of fun with this crew."

24. "Let's sail away into forever."

25. "Some grow roots, but I put down anchors far into the sea."

26. "Hooked on that summer feeling."

27. "I love you a yacht."

28. "Never enough vitamin sea puns to last me through the summer."

29. "Where there's a wave, there's a way."

30. "Baby, let's cruise away from here." — Smokey Robinson, "Cruisin'"

31. "Oh buoy, I'm not ready for summer to be over yet."

32. "Under the sea." — "Under the Sea" from The Little Mermaid

33. "Messy buns and boat days."

34. "Come sail away with me." — Styx, "Come Sail Away"

35. "See the line where the sky meets the sea? It calls me. And no one knows, how far it goes." – "How Far I'll Go" from Moana