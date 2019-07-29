There's nothing quite like being out on the water, sailing on a sunny day. It's no wonder you get the urge to pull a Rose from Titanic, and stand at the front of the boat screaming, "I'm flying." Whether you’re with your friends soaking up the sun on the lake, or you’re with your family sailing the ocean on a cruise, you'll want to have some boat puns with you for all the amazing pics you take on your journey.

As cheesy as they can be, a good pun can make just about anyone smile. You might want to caption your next boat selfie with something that will make your friends as happy as the perfect sea day makes you. That's why you need the below sailing puns at your fingertips. They’ll come in handy as you’re capturing videos of your crew singing, "I'm On A Boat" by The Lonely Island or taking sunset snaps of you standing at the bow with your arms wide out. You also have plenty of sunglasses selfies of you lounging on the top deck with the water in the background that need to be shared on Instagram.

While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) believes cruise ships are still a high risk for COVID-19, going out on the boat for the day once you’re fully vaccinated is considered safe. When the time comes to post your memories, you’ll be ready with 50 Insta-worthy ship puns to properly seas the moment.

"I have very Pacific taste." "Yacht do you want?" "Buoy, are these views seriously fin-tastic." "Today, I'm not getting tied down by pier pressure." "Saying goodbye to my piers." "I anchor-age you to get out on the water more often." "I'm all a-boat loving you." "How a-boat it?" "I'm really just seas-ing the day." "Feeling a little nauti." "It's al-waves fun when we're out on the boat." "It's always ferry fun with you around." "I like big boats and I cannot lie." "Loving this day boatloads." "Getting into ship shape." "You know ship happens." "This boat is giving me a stern look." "What's up, dock?" "Water you doing today?" "It's a-boat time!" "This will be my lega-sea." "Don't mean to just barge in here." "Today is knot too bad." "Taking the sea-nic route today." "I'm knot shore if you noticed, but I'm on a boat." "What an oar-deal." "I'm naut ready to get off the boat just yet." "Canoe think of a more perfect day? Neither can I." "Having a reely good day." "Yeah, buoy!" "Wet-ever floats your boat." "I knew schooner or later I'd get out on the water." "I'm a total ketch." "To be honest, I don't give a ship." "Last boat naut least." "I haven't got a crew." "Oh ship, the party just started." "This is the mast fun I've had in a long time." “Ketch you later.” “The view is knot too shabby.” “I’m ferry impressed by this sea day.” “It’s salt good.” “What a ferry-tale ending to a perfect day on the boat.” “Don’t be a pain in the boat.” “This is what it’s all a-boat.” “What a boat-iful day.” “No bullship on the boat.” “Oh ship, we’re sailing.” “I love my friend-ships.” “Lake oar sea?”

