30 Funny Autumn Puns For Instagram For All The Gourd Times
Once the weather outside is officially cool enough to break out your cozy sweaters, you know that autumn has arrived. I love this time of year — not just for the crisp air and pumpkin spice-flavored everything, but for all of the fall activities you can check off your bucket list. There are apples to be picked, pumpkins to be carved, and corn mazes to wander through. With all of the fun that's to come, you'll definitely want some funny autumn puns for Instagram when you're ready to post pictures that'll make your followers smile.
PSL sippin' selfies and squad pics amongst the fall foliage may have already started filling up your Insta feed, and you want to make sure your posts stand out in the crowd. An easy way to do that is with a really great caption. Sometimes, you'll get more likes just because your caption made someone literally laugh out loud — and what makes people laugh more than a really good pun? They are a bit cheesy at times, but deep down, everyone loves a good pun. So, when you're out and about being as basic as you want to be, consider any of these 30 autumn puns to caption your pics. They will have everyone seriously falling in love with the autumn season.
1. "Will you be my pumpkin?" — Unknown
2. "I know it's corny, but I think the fall is a-maize-ing." — Unknown
3. "The autumn just leafs a smile on my face." — Unknown
4. "I've fallen for pumpkin spice and everything nice." — Unknown
5. "I think I missed my falling in life." — Unknown
6. "Oh autumn, please don't ever leaf me again." — Unknown
7. "Hello gourdeous." — Unknown
8. "My friends are seriously squash goals." — Unknown
9. "You won't beleaf how much I love the fall." — Unknown
10. "I love my pumpkin spice a latte." — Unknown
11. "May the gourds be with you." — Unknown
12. "With Halloween around the corner, fall is the only time I'm OK with being ghosted." — Unknown
13. "Don't be afraid of falling." — Unknown
14. "I donut know what I ever did without my PSL." — Unknown
15. "I'm a pumpkin spice girl. Gourd power." — Unknown
16. "Hey, did you see me fall?" — Unknown
17. "Oh my gourd, autumn is here." — Unknown
18. "Autumn, I would never ghost you." — Unknown
19. "Hey pumpkin, you're looking boo-tiful." — Unknown
20. "I hope you're having a gourd time this autumn." — Unknown
21. "Let's give 'em pumpkin to talk about this fall." — Unknown
22. "Life is gourd in the fall." — Unknown
23. "Spice, spice baby." — Unknown
24. "For the fall, I'm looking for a sweater that's made of boyfriend material." — Unknown
25. "Beleaf me, this is going to be the best autumn ever." — Unknown
26. "Donut talk to me until I've had my Pumpkin Spice Latte." — Unknown
27. "Awe shucks, I love the fall." — Unknown
28. "The fall and I are cornpatible." — Unknown
29. "Zero shucks were given." — Unknown
30. "Don't be hay-tin on my autumn." — Unknown