Once the weather outside is officially cool enough to break out your cozy sweaters, you know that autumn has arrived. I love this time of year — not just for the crisp air and pumpkin spice-flavored everything, but for all of the fall activities you can check off your bucket list. There are apples to be picked, pumpkins to be carved, and corn mazes to wander through. With all of the fun that's to come, you'll definitely want some funny autumn puns for Instagram when you're ready to post pictures that'll make your followers smile.

PSL sippin' selfies and squad pics amongst the fall foliage may have already started filling up your Insta feed, and you want to make sure your posts stand out in the crowd. An easy way to do that is with a really great caption. Sometimes, you'll get more likes just because your caption made someone literally laugh out loud — and what makes people laugh more than a really good pun? They are a bit cheesy at times, but deep down, everyone loves a good pun. So, when you're out and about being as basic as you want to be, consider any of these 30 autumn puns to caption your pics. They will have everyone seriously falling in love with the autumn season.

1. "Will you be my pumpkin?" — Unknown

2. "I know it's corny, but I think the fall is a-maize-ing." — Unknown

3. "The autumn just leafs a smile on my face." — Unknown

4. "I've fallen for pumpkin spice and everything nice." — Unknown

5. "I think I missed my falling in life." — Unknown

6. "Oh autumn, please don't ever leaf me again." — Unknown

7. "Hello gourdeous." — Unknown

8. "My friends are seriously squash goals." — Unknown

9. "You won't beleaf how much I love the fall." — Unknown

10. "I love my pumpkin spice a latte." — Unknown

11. "May the gourds be with you." — Unknown

12. "With Halloween around the corner, fall is the only time I'm OK with being ghosted." — Unknown

13. "Don't be afraid of falling." — Unknown

14. "I donut know what I ever did without my PSL." — Unknown

15. "I'm a pumpkin spice girl. Gourd power." — Unknown

16. "Hey, did you see me fall?" — Unknown

17. "Oh my gourd, autumn is here." — Unknown

18. "Autumn, I would never ghost you." — Unknown

19. "Hey pumpkin, you're looking boo-tiful." — Unknown

20. "I hope you're having a gourd time this autumn." — Unknown

21. "Let's give 'em pumpkin to talk about this fall." — Unknown

22. "Life is gourd in the fall." — Unknown

23. "Spice, spice baby." — Unknown

24. "For the fall, I'm looking for a sweater that's made of boyfriend material." — Unknown

25. "Beleaf me, this is going to be the best autumn ever." — Unknown

26. "Donut talk to me until I've had my Pumpkin Spice Latte." — Unknown

27. "Awe shucks, I love the fall." — Unknown

28. "The fall and I are cornpatible." — Unknown

29. "Zero shucks were given." — Unknown

30. "Don't be hay-tin on my autumn." — Unknown