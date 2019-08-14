36 Simple Fall Captions That Are Short & Sweet Like Apple Pie

There's nothing quite like enjoying a crisp fall afternoon. You can feel the magic in the air as the leaves change colors, the temperature starts to drop, and your favorite café begins to stock up on more hot cups than cold ones. Regardless of whether you're Team PSL, Team Apple Cider, or Team Hot Cocoa (or Team All Three for that matter), you'll have plenty of reasons to take quintessential fall photos that warrant simple fall captions. After all, you don't need long philosophical quotes or punny jokes to make people like your fall photos — the season does all of the work for you.

Jump into that pile of leaves. Go apple picking. Bake a pumpkin pie. Get lost in a corn maze. Carve jack-o'-lanterns with your nieces and nephews. Start planning out your Halloween costume. There are so many opportunities for you to snap the perfect fall pic — or two, or five, or 10 — throughout the season, so you'll definitely need a ton of captions in your back pocket so your thumbs can get to typing when you finally pick out "the one."

Even though you know fall comes back every year, nothing really ever takes away from the excitement you feel when you get to fully embrace the season. Isn't that just gourd-geous?

1. "I think I'm fall-ing for this weather."

2. "I'm so glad I live in a world where there are Octobers." — L.M. Montgomery

3. "Never too old to dive into a pile of leaves."

4. "Life starts all over again when it gets crisp in the fall." — F. Scott Fitzgerald

5. "If you've got it, haunt it."

6. "Early sunsets, warm tea, messy hair, warm sweaters."

7. "But I think I love fall most of all."

8. "I can smell autumn dancing in the breeze."

9. "Oh my gourd-ness, I love fall."

10. "Oh fall, it's nice to see you again."

11. "Sweater weather is better together."

12. "Autumn: the year's last, loveliest smile." — John Howard Bryant

13. "Cutest pumpkin in the patch."

14. "Happiness is apple cider on a fall day."

15. "Happy fall, y'all."

16. "Living apple-y ever after."

17. "Make like a tree and leaf summer behind."

18. "Autumn leaves and pumpkins, please."

19. "Pumpkin spice and everything nice."

20. "Everyone must take the time to sit and watch the leaves turn." — Elizabeth Lawrence

21. "Leaf me alone so I can enjoy fall."

22. "There are two times of the year: autumn and waiting for autumn."

23. "I love you a (pumpkin spice) latte."

24. "Leaves are falling. Autumn is calling."

25. "This season is truly unbe-leaf-able."

26. "You return like autumn, and I fall every time."

27. "Always here for the boos."

28. "Every year I'm reminded to believe in magic, because of the beauty of autumn."

29. "This is my resting witch face."

30. "Fall will take your breath away in more ways than one."

31. "Boo, Felicia."

32. "Fall is the season when magic happens."

33. "Time to break out the sweaters."

34. "I don't think it's possible for me to fall any harder for this season."

35. "Stayin' cozy."

36. "At this point my blood type is pumpkin spice."