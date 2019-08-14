31 Captions For Fall Markets, Because Your Pics Will Be Gourd-geously A-maize-ing

There's something so special about fall. The days are still pretty warm, but you can put on a cozy oversized sweater at night. Your wardrobe shifts from vibrant colors to more muted jewel tones and darker neutrals. The air gets crisper, and it becomes socially acceptable to wear beanies and felt hats again. And, of course, you have farmers' markets to look forward to. The markets are stocked with pumpkins, sunflowers, apple cider, honey, and all the cheeses you can sample, so you're definitely going to need captions for fall markets for your next visit.

Farmers' markets are not only a way to make your pantry and fridge a little more colorful — with some seriously fresh product, no less — but they're also a wonderful way to spend your weekend. You get to walk around, try samples of the produce and farm goods, and maybe even check out work from local artisans. You can go by yourself for a fun day on your own, or you can bring a friend (or your whole crew, for that matter) to experience it with.

Regardless of how you embrace this adventure, make sure you add a trip to a fall market to the top of your list for the season. You're bound to have a gourd-geously a-maize-ing time.

ShutterStock

1. "Hello gourd-geous!"

2. "I've got some in-cider information."

3. "Every day I'm brusselin'."

4. "A stroll around the farmers' market with a cup of hot cocoa in hand makes for the perfect Saturday morning."

5. "It's almost impossible for me to romaine calm at a farmers' market."

6. "You herb it here first: This is the best farmers' market in town."

7. "Lettuce turnip the beet."

8. "Sometimes you just need some peas and quiet."

9. "Not to be corny, but this market is a-maize-ing."

10. "In search of fresh vegetable puns at the farmers' market. Lettuce know if you find anything."

11. "Good chives only."

12. "Feelin' like one in a melon on this gourd-geous fall day."

13. "Dear farmers' markets, I've bean thinking about you."

14. "Meet me at the farmers' market."

15. "About to have a jam session."

16. "You can't buy happiness, but you can buy local. And that's kind of the same thing."

Shutterstock

17. "Say, 'Cheese!'"

18. "Farmers' market flowers can't solve problems, but they're a great start."

19. "Stop and smell the sunflowers."

20. "Farm fresh is best."

21. "Let there be pumpkin spice and everything nice. Endless farmers' markets, that is."

22. "And all at once, summer collapsed into fall." — Oscar Wilde

23. "Sweater weather and sweet mornings at farmers' markets."

24. "Farmers' markets are the only reason why I'll wake up early on a weekend."

25. "Let's give 'em pumpkin to talk about."

26. "It's finally time to break out my floppy felt hats, riding boots, and puffy vests so I can wake up early on a Saturday for farmers' markets."

27. "Pumpkin kisses and harvest wishes."

28. "'Tis the season for doing all the fall things, especially farmers' markets."

29. "Oh, pilates? I thought you said pie and Pumpkin Spice Lattes!"

30. "May the pies be ever in your flavor."

31. "As sweet as pumpkin pie."