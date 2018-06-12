30 Father's Day Puns For Your IG Post, Because Dad Is Awesome Sauce

Father's Day is right around the corner, and it's time to celebrate Dad. He's likely been there since day one, and deserves all the love and laughter he can get. Despite the fact that you may sometimes make fun of Dad's socks and sneakers combination, you really appreciate when he makes a cheesy joke, or finds a way to put a food pun into every meal. He definitely keeps life interesting, and you never know whether you'll be embarrassed or cracking up at any given moment. These Father's Day puns will be perfect for your pictures with Dad that'll go on the 'Gram. So, scoop one up before he beats you to it.

Let's be honest, your dad is like the king of humor. He's probably invented half of the puns you use every day, and is basically a walking meme at all times. He loves to laugh at his favorite sitcoms like Cheers or The Office, and spends his mornings doing the crossword puzzle while sipping on a hot cup of coffee. Yes, he's fairly set into his routines, but you still never exactly know what to expect from him.

Sometimes he'll just truly surprise you and throw a sarcastic comment on social media, or break out into song and dance in your kitchen. Is there anyone with a bigger personality than Dad? Personally, I can't think of anyone who quite compares. You'll likely post a throwback pic on Instagram or even a recent selfie to show Dad some love on Father's Day. Put one of these #puns in the caption, and you'll have him laughing on the other side of the screen.

1. "We have so mushroom in our hearts, for a fungi like you." — Unknown

2. "Yoda best, Dad!" — Unknown

3. "You did a grape job raisin me." — Unknown

4. "We would be muffin without you, Dad." — Unknown

5. "Have a fan-stache-tic Father's Day." — Unknown

6. "I love you from my head tomatoes." — Unknown

7. "Father, I am your daughter." — Unknown

8. "Have a beer-y happy Father's Day!" — Unknown

9. "I love you this matcha." — Unknown

10. "Yep, I think you're a pretty big dill." — Unknown

11. "Dad, I donut know what I would do without you." —Unknown

12. "I love you, in queso didn't know." — Unknown

13. "It's o-fish-cial, you're the greatest dad." — Unknown

14. "Dad, you meet all of the koala-fications." — Unknown

15. "You are soy awesome." — Unknown

16. "Dad, you are a hole in one." — Unknown

17. "Words cannot espresso how much you mean to me." — Unknown

18. "Everything I brew, I brew it for you." — Unknown

19. "I love you a latte." — Unknown

20. "You're tee-rific, Dad!" — Unknown

21. "May the [golf] course be with you." — Unknown

22. "Lettuce celebrate Father's Day!" — Unknown

23. "You always know how to make everything butter." — Unknown

24. "This might sound cheesy, but I think you're really grate." — Unknown

25. "You are old, but I don't carrot at all." — Unknown

26. "I love you a watt." — Unknown

27. "Dad, you are awesome sauce." — Unknown

28. "Donut ever change." — Unknown

29. "Thanks for bear-ing with me." — Unknown

30. "You're cool as a cucumber, Dad." — Unknown

Seriously, you have so many lessons to learn from Dad, especially in your 20s. But, the one you'll probably always take with you is to laugh as much as possible. In life, there's always an opportunity for a pun, assuming you choose to find them. Father's Day is the perfect time to pull out that sense of humor you got from your dad, and show him a little love while you're at it, too.