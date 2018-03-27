36 Honest Instagram Captions For The Girl Who Really Loves To Be Salty & Sarcastic

Salty, with a side of sarcasm. That's the style of your social media, and you wouldn't want it to be any other way. You've always been pretty straightforward with your feels, and by now, your friends and your followers have gotten the hang of your humor. They know that you don't take life too seriously, and that you tend to wear your heart right on your sleeve. Sometimes we make things so complicated, and you'd rather throw on your shades and handle the situation instead of deal with the drama. These honest Instagram captions are for the girl who really loves to be a bit salty and clever, especially when it comes to her selfies.

You're like April Ludgate from Parks and Recreation, or Chandler Bing from Friends. Sure, you can be equally as salty and sweet when it comes to the things you care about. But, in an everyday situation, you're more likely to get a good laugh for being effortlessly blunt. Out of everyone in your crew, you're probably the most honest, and aren't afraid to dodge any social gathering with people when you're feeling extra moody. Although, parties can be the perfect opportunity to people-watch and get into interesting conversations — and attract some more likes, too.

Sometimes, you have to be careful that you don't take a joke too far. Not everybody you come across is used to your lifestyle or understands what you mean when you curse, and you wouldn't want to make it even more awkward all around. Some thoughts are better left in your head, but it's understandable that you just want to filter your Instagram photos and let your captions be as witty as ever.

So, that's why you always make posts that show off your personality. Your best sarcastic comments have been made in the moments that you can't quite recreate for your feed. But, you can still get your point across with one of these 36 captions, and keep your social media oh-so-salty.

1. "Mood." — Unknown

2. "Just chill, please." — Unknown

3. "I'm not great at the advice. Can I interest you in a sarcastic comment?" — Chandler in Friends

4. "No new friends." — DJ Khaled

5. "*Sips tea.*" — Unknown

6. "I wish more people were fluent in silence." — Unknown

7. "She believed she could, but she was really tired. So she didn't." — Unknown

8. "Throw sass around like confetti." — Unknown

9. "Life is short. Make every hair flip count." — Unknown

10. "Shoutout to my arms for always being by my side." — Unknown

11. "Me? Sarcastic? Never." — Unknown

12. "Oh, you fancy, huh?" — Drake, "Fancy"

13. "I want to roll my eyes right now. But the doctor said if I keep doing it, my ocular muscles might spasm and eject my eyeballs." — Tina Fey from 30 Rock

14. "I have a definite opinion on this...I don't care." — Steven Hyde in That '70s Show

15. "Look, a clock. We don't have that in America." — Ron Swanson in Parks and Recreation

16. "Why are you the way that you are." — Michael Scott in The Office

17. "Sorry your party's so lame." — Michael Scott in The Office

18. "He loves you! Yeah. Everybody has problems." — Meredith Grey and Christina Yang in Grey's Anatomy

19. "If it were easy, everyone would do it." — Tyrion Lannister in Game of Thrones

20. "You were my cup of tea, but I drink champagne now." — Unknown

21. "Good vibes only." — Unknown

22. "Humble, with just a hint of Kanye." — Unknown

23. "Just wing it. Life, eyeliner, everything." — Unknown

24. "That's enough today-ing for today." — Unknown

25. "Because, Monday." — Unknown

26. "I do a thing called what I want." — Unknown

27. "You can't make everyone happy. You're not an avocado." — Unknown

28. "I ain't sorry." — Beyoncé

29. "You sir, are the human version of period cramps." — Unknown

30. "Life happens, coffee helps." — Unknown

31. "Someday I'm going to eye roll myself into another dimension." — Unknown

32. "I decide my vibe." — Unknown

33. "My mood depends on how good my hair looks." — Unknown

34. "I feel like I'm already tired tomorrow." — Unknown

35. "Catch flights, not feelings." — Unknown

36. "Let's just be who we really are." — Unknown

Don't be afraid to show a little bit of your sweet side while you're at it. After all, you're so sarcastic and salty sometimes, but you're still human and have feelings just the same. Being a lemon still means you can make lemonade, and you can just let your followers wonder how you ever got to be so witty. They've been needing some Instagram inspiration for their way too casual content anyways — and your feed always has such a #mood.