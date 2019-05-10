30 Cute Captions For Mother's Day & Showing Off Your True BFF On Social Media

Every year, you fall head over heels for spring for many reasons. There are the flowers that bloom outside of your apartment building, brightening up the walk to your front door. There are the sun beams that instantly make you feel excited and ready to take on the world, and the moments when you're getting dressed and think to yourself, "Wow! I only need a light jacket today." But possibly your favorite part of this season is being able to celebrate Mother's Day (even though you should be showing Mom all the love every day). Aside from a gift or a lovely bouquet, you just need some cute captions for Mother's Day, so you can send extra love her way.

Lucky for you, I have everything you need to curate that perfect post on social media. I know the best preset packs to download right now, and the 411 on what's trending in the digital world. For example, light leaks are still acceptable and the dust effect will take your pics from brunch from average to the next level. Puns will forever and always make your followers giggle from the other side of the screen, and hashtags can (and should) be used if you want your #content to be seen.

When it comes to your Mother's Day post, though, your focus should be be on your mom — first and foremost. After all, it's her time to shine! So turn your attention to taking well-lit selfies or finding a nostalgic picture from when you were a kid, then prepare your post with all those little details. Track down the hilarious snap you took with her and your siblings at Disney World, or angle your lens at her smiling face when her waffles are put on the table at Mother Day's brunch.

Then, pick out one of these 30 cute captions and hit the "share" button. It'll be the best way to show off your true BFF on social media, and send some extra love her way.

1. "Love you to the moon and back."

2. "You're so lovely to me."

3. "Home is wherever my mom is."

4. "I'm so glad you're mine."

5. "May your day be as sweet as you."

6. "Everything I am, you helped me to be."

7. "Thank you for not telling my siblings that I'm your favorite."

8. "Always my mother, and forever my best friend."

9. "I'm grateful for so much, but especially you."

10. "A mother is the person you can always call to see how long chicken lasts in the fridge."

11. "I got it from my mama." — will.i.am, "I Got It From My Mama"

12. "Dear, mom. Thanks for teaching me to stop and smell the rosés."

13. "If moms were flowers, I'd pick you."

14. "You did a grape job raisin me."

15. "Happy Mother's Day from your favorite child."

16. "We've got a love like no other."

17. "You're one in a melon."

18. "I look over at you and see sunshine."

19. "We go together like cupcakes and frosting."

20. "It's always better when we're together." — Jack Johnson, "Better Together"

21. "Maybe she's born with it, maybe it's coffee and brunch."

22. "Having brunches of fun with my mom."

23. "On Mother's Day, we brunch."

24. "You are so cool and intelligent and strong and fierce."

25. "You are, hands down, my favorite person."

26. "She's a badass with a big heart."

27. "The universe is brighter because of you."

28. "Sending lots of hugs and kisses your way."

29. "She taught me that smiles are always in fashion."

30. "Best mom ever."

You may have trouble picking out only one caption for your Mother's Day social media post, and that's OK. When it comes to appreciating and loving your mom, you can never do too much. Simply consider posting multiple pictures — selfies, throwback pics, and snaps from brunch — and showing off your true BFF on the 'Gram.