32 Captions For Throwback Travel Pictures & The Pretty Mems On Your Phone

Whenever your travel bug kicks in, you unlock your phone or pull out an old memory card from your digital camera, and spend some quality time scrolling through your travel photos. You reminisce about the wild summer you lived on West Coast, and the week-long adventure you had amongst the mesmerizing landscapes of Bali. After favoriting selfies and artsy candids, you search the web for captions for throwback travel pictures.

You wouldn't dare let a long-lost memory from a tropical vacation sit in your camera roll where the world couldn't see and appreciate it. Not to mention, you wouldn't ever pass up the opportunity to show your loyal followers a glimpse of the weekend you toured the national parks in the cutest campervan or danced in the salty waves in southern France. That would be travesty, especially when your wanderlust is patiently waiting for the moment when you can travel again — when you can throw your carry-on bag in an overhead container, put in your headphones, and go above the clouds. (Just thinking about it is bringing your wanderlust to an all-time high.)

Here's the one issue you likely run into, though: You can't find a caption that perfectly captures those irreplaceable moments. The ones you come across are either super cheesy, overused, or don't make sense for your sweet travel pics. You need these captions for throwback travel pictures more than ever, in order to show off the pretty mems sprinkled in your phone.

1. "Waiting to travel again like..."

2. "Throwing it back to the very best trip."

3. "We loved those warmer days."

4. "The happiest wherever I'm with you."

5. "An oldie but goodie pic from my travels."

6. "The world is such a wildly beautiful place."

7. "Big fan of catching flights and finding cute cafés."

8. "This is, without a doubt, my happy place."

9. "Time flies when you're having fun, right?"

10. "Palm tree appreciation post!"

11. "To the other side of the world and beyond."

12. "She's got her head in the clouds."

13. "Remember when we were getting kissed by the sun?"

14. "Daydreaming about this day."

15. "Sunshine and good feelings."

16. "Oh, this time and this place."

17. "Nothing but blue skies and good vibes."

18. "I have a whole world in my camera roll."

19. "Slow down, sit down, and just be."

20. "Just wishing we were here."

21. "Beach days, always."

22. "Things I'm grateful for: my passport, my pals, and the world."

23. "Pretty excited that I found this pic from ages ago."

24. "I could go for another morning like this."

25. "The world looks beautiful on you."

26. "Travel buddies for life."

27. "If you were looking for a cool travel pic, here's one."

28. "Found something magical there."

29. "Will I ever stop posting pictures from this trip? Probably not."

30. "Tangled up in trip memories."

31. "My camera and passport. That's all I need."

32. "Live a life that you love."