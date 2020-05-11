There are three telltale signs that anyone who has a serious case of wanderlust exhibits. For starters, you're always dreaming of and planning your next vacay. Second, you're a pro at packing the perfect getaway bag with just the essentials. Lastly, your IG feed is filled to the brim with pics of your many adventures. That's why wanderlust quotes for travel captions are necessary for your daily life.

Posting throwback pics of you chilling in a luxe cabana on a white sand beach, or sweet snapshots of last fall's wine-cation with your boo has you feeling nostalgic. Your IG feed is essentially like your travel diary, and every post is a unique entry. You want to remember the experiences and how you felt in all those moments, which is why you need travel-inspired quotes that speak to your soul.

It can be quite the task coming up with your own captions on the regular. You've probably already used all the travel puns, so to switch things up, you might want to use any of these 30 wanderlust-filled quotes. Use a cute quote from this list to get your followers hooked, and then, finish off your post with a paragraph about your experience, including some tips your friends can follow. That way, you'll never get tide down trying to come up with the right caption when there's so much of the world to sea.

Shutterstock

1. "You'll never know what it's like until you're there."

2. "Jobs fill your pocket. Adventures fill your soul." — Jaime Lyn Beatty

3. "I love places that make you realize how tiny you and your problems are."

4. "If we were meant to stay in one place, we would have roots instead of feet." — Rachel Wolchin

5. "Let’s get out of this town, drive out of the city, away from the crowds." — Taylor Swift, "Wildest Dreams"

6. "The world is too big. If I stop traveling, I won't get to see enough of it."

7. "Life gave me wings, so I'm putting them to good use."

8. "I just wanted to see what the sunset looks like in as many places as possible."

9. "My favorite place to be is up in the clouds."

10. "There is no time to be bored in a world as beautiful as this."

11. "Wanderlust (n): a strong desire or urge to travel and explore the world."

12. "The three essentials for life: food, water, and traveling to far-off places."

13. "Let me share this whole new world with you." — Aladdin, "A Whole New World"

14. "My motto: Never stop wandering."

15. "To all that come to this happy place, welcome." — Walt Disney

Shutterstock

16. "I'm forever stuck between 'I need to save money' and 'you only live once.'"

17. "Why put off your dreams when they're just a passport and plane ride away?"

18. "I travel for the breathtaking views that a photo could never fully capture."

19. "Every new place has a brand new dish I want to try."

20. "If I'm in one place for too long, I get antsy."

21. "Not all those who wander are lost." — J.R.R. Tolkien

22. "I wanted the open road and new beginnings every day." — Charlotte Eriksson

23. "Paradise is out there, and I'm going to find it."

24. "I let my heart take the lead, and it brought me to the airport."

25. "I have a calling to be where I'm not."

26. "There's always a little 'joy' in 'journey.'"

27. "Wander with me."

28. "I can't help it if I fall in love with every city I meet."

29. "When in doubt, vacation."

30. "Dear Travel, I think about you all the time."