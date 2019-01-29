30 Captions For Weekend Pics & Posting Your Chill Adventures On Social Media

Ah, the weekend. The idea of sipping your coffee until late in the afternoon, wearing sweatpants and a cozy T-shirt, and hanging with your people sounds picture-perfect. You'll always love turning off the dreaded alarm on your phone that's set for 6:30 a.m., and not having to worry about work commitments or late-night extra-curricular meetings You'll also always have a soft spot in your heart for posting your chill adventures on social media with some captions for weekend pics.

Now, you might not necessarily love to admit it, but you spend your days daydreaming about the weekend. Sometimes, you tune out of the office or your classes at school, and make plans with your best friends instead. Somebody might mention grabbing brunch in the group chat, or you see the phrase, "Let's adventure," in at least a message or two. You'd audibly squeal with excitement in those moments, if it were the right time and place. *Cheers silently to self.*

I mean — waffles, hiking at a cool waterfall, and being able to sleep in until noon? The other days of the week don't even stand a chance! And let's be honest: It's always going to be extremely hard to beat Saturday and Sunday, and all the good vibes and memories that are on their way. You can't imagine anything better than snuggling up and watching movies, or doing whatever you please with your time and energy. The only thing that even comes close is a sweet tropical vacation, where there are places to relax in every corner of the resort.

So, it seems right that you celebrate with a sweet post on social media — a tribute to your adventures, sealed with an edit from one the best editing apps of the year. Do yourself a favor and pick out one of these 30 captions for weekend pics now, before you hit snooze.

1. "Better days are coming and they're called Saturday and Sunday."

2. "I swear it was Friday like five minutes ago."

3. "I'm not lazy. I'm on energy saving mode."

4. "Let's hit the pause button on these weekend memories."

5. "Mornings are so much better without an alarm."

6. "Do more things that make you forget to check your phone."

7. "Until further notice, assume that I'm in pajamas."

8. "Wake up and smell the coffee." — Billie Eilish, "come out and play"

9. "She believed she could. But she fell asleep, so she didn't."

10. "Brunchin' with my pals, and loving this weekend a whole waffle lot."

11. "Can we just pretend Monday doesn't exist for now?"

12. "All you need is love and bubble baths."

13. "I'll take a coffee with my weekend sunshine."

14. "A message from my morning orange juice: Squeeze the day."

15. "Don't ever let a weekend pass you by without a taking a lovely adventure."

16. "Breathe in the weekend. Exhale the week that was."

17. "I don't know where I'm going from here, but I promise it won't be boring." — David Bowie

18. "Let's wander to where the WiFi is weak."

19. "Treating every weekend like a mini vacation, minus the palm trees."

20. "There's no time to be bored in a world as beautiful as this."

21. "How wild it was, to let it be." — Cheryl Strayed

22. "Let's start by taking a smallish nap or two." — Winnie the Pooh

23. "Just a sleepy girl with a busy life."

24. "I like weekends because I don't have to pretend to be a morning person."

25. "Good karma comes around on the weekends."

26. "When all else fails, just wait for the weekend."

27. "Staying up until midnight and making memories for Monday."

28. "Hashtag weekend."

29. "Saturday is my soulmate."

30. "Welcome to the weekend."