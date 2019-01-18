32 Cheesy Valentine's Day Captions, Because You & Your S.O. Brie-Long Together

You might be a little biased to say this, but you and your significant other are the cutest couple, like ever. You make each other laugh on the reg and have a relationship that feels movie-like most days. (Step aside, Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone in Crazy, Stupid, Love or La La Land. You have some serious competition.) Sure, you have a few disagreements here and there over where to go out to eat on a Friday night or whether ranch dressing belongs on pizza. But they never last long, and before you know it, you're snuggled up on the couch without a worry in the world. All you need now is some cheesy Valentine's Day captions to show social media that you truly brie-long together. Forever and well, like ever.

You remember your first date like it was yesterday. You went to a local spot to grab a slice, and talked for hours about your favorite television shows and bands. Together, you finished a pepperoni pie and split an ice cream sundae, too. Now, it's been a little while since that very first date, and you're still ordering lots of food and making conversation about anything. Keep the slices coming, please!

Your significant other tells you stories about a younger version of him or herself, running around your hometown and causing a ruckus. Then, you pull out pictures on your phone from days when you were little and taking your very first dance class or hanging with your best friend since elementary school. Somewhere in between all the laughs and listening, there are dad jokes, silly impressions, and lines from The Office that are perfectly recited. You think to yourself, "Wow, I'm so lucky to have a love and person like this — someone who understands and cares this much."

Girl, you are lucky and deserve every bit of this dreamy relationship. It's no surprise that you want to share that love and laughter on social media on Valentine's Day, and shoutout your significant other for being so amazing. You just need some captions, and a little help from me, to create the perfect post.

Before you continue scrolling, let me give you a fair warning: These 32 captions are going to be cheesy. There will be appearances from highly-intended puns, and maybe a few lyrics from love songs, too. Embrace the cheeseiness, though, because you and your significant other truly brie-long together.

1. "You're the gratest thing to ever happen to me."

2. "Let's avo-cuddle the night away."

3. "I love you a little s'more every day."

4. "If you were a triangle, you'd be acute one."

5. "You've got a peach of my heart."

6. "Are you Dwight Schrute? Because you make my heart skip a beet."

7. "You're my all thyme favorite person in this entire world."

8. "Forever will you be my sweet tea, the very best one for me."

9. "Thanks to you, this Valentine's Day isn't going to succ."

10. "Every pizza me loves every pizza you."

11. "Please brie mine."

12. "Words cannot espresso how much you mean to me."

13. "It's so gouda to be spending my life with you."

14. "It was always you."

15. "As soon as I saw you, I knew a grand adventure was about to happen." —Winnie the Pooh

16. "We were together, I forget the rest." —Walt Whitman

17. "You are my sun, my moon, and all of my stars." —E.E. Cummings

18. "She was made of a magic, that only I could see." —Atticus

19. "You're kinda, sorta, basically, pretty much always on my mind." —Rai-Elle Williams, "KSB (Always on My Mind)"

20. "We keep this love in a photograph, we made these memories for ourselves." —Ed Sheeran, "Photograph"

21. "'Cause I see sparks fly, whenever you smile." —Taylor Swift, "Sparks Fly"

22. "I call it magic when I'm with you." —Coldplay, "Magic"

23. "Look at the stars, look how they shine for you." —Coldplay, "Yellow"

24. "You can hear it the silence. You can feel it on the way home. You are in love." —Taylor Swift, "You Are In Love"

25. "It always better when we're together." —Jack Johnson, "Better Together"

26. "Your heart is glowing, and I'm crashing into you." —Beyoncé, "XO"

27. "And I'll be dreamin' of the next time we can go, into another serotonin overflow." —John Mayer, "Love on the Weekend"

28. "Some people want it all. But I don't want nothing at all, if it ain't you, baby." —Alicia Keys, "If I Ain't Got You"

29. "Pinky promise me that this love will last forever."

30. "We're just lucky and so in love."

31. "I love you and I like you." —Leslie Knope, Parks and Recreation

32. "It's the rule of life that everything you have always wanted comes the very second you stop looking for it." —Carrie Bradshaw, Sex and the City

All cheesiness aside (I'm talking to you, cheddar.), your Valentine's Day with your significant other is going to be picture-perfect. Maybe you have plans to go on a last-minute adventure, or take a pretty winter road trip to a cozy cabin in the mountains. Maybe you're doing something much more low-key and traditional, like grabbing a bite to eat at your favorite restaurant or staying in for a movie night.

Whatever your plans may be, there's bound to be a social media post and at least one slice of pizza involved. It's only right to be a little cheesy for the occasion — don't you think?