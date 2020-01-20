28 Non-Cheesy Valentine's Day Captions For Your Cute Couple Pics

Valentine's Day can sometimes get a bad rap for being a holiday filled with corny romantic gestures and overused heart puns. While you may love the cheesiness of it all, when it comes to talking about your Valentine, you want to say something that's unique, special, and comes from the heart. "I doughnut know what I would do without you" just might not cut it in your book. So when you want to post a cute selfie of you and your partner together on this romantic occasion, consider any of these non-cheesy Valentine's Day captions. You can add your own personal touch to any of them.

No offense to those punny sayings you see on Valentine's Day cards like "you have a pizza my heart" or "whale you be mine?" While these sayings are punny and adorable, you want to keep things fresh on Feb. 14. You can avoid the cheese by making your caption a little specific to your relationship. Though, I won't say coming up with just the right words is easy. It's actually pretty difficult to find something that hasn't been used before, so if you're having major writer's block, use any of these captions that are anything but corny.

Shutterstock

1. "It's not a big deal, but I kind of, sort of like you a lot. OK, maybe it's a big deal."

2. "I like you a lot more than I originally planned."

3. "Because you mean so much to me, I posted a pic of us together on Instagram."

4. "Their. They're. There. I love you because you know the difference."

5. "I just want you to be happy, and I'm glad that's with me."

6. "There's no one else I'd rather spend a Saturday just watching Netflix with."

7. "You can have my heart, but not my French fries."

8. "You're better than any alarm, because you're the reason I get up in the morning."

9. "You're the only person I can talk to before I've had my coffee."

10. "Love is me, you, a sofa, and Netflix."

11. "Thanks for watching the same TV shows as me so I have someone to talk to."

12. "This pic doesn't need a caption for you to know how much I love you."

13. "Happy Valentine's Day. Let's hold hands."

Shutterstock

14. "There's no one else I'd rather sit across the table and look at my phone with than you."

15. "A perfect match."

16. "Love is giving you my Netflix password."

17. "Out of all the people I know, you're by far my favorite."

18. "Thank you for loving me through every awkward phase."

19. "I'd still want to hang out with you even if it wasn't Valentine's Day."

20. "Will you go shopping for discounted chocolate with me tomorrow?"

21. "You're my favorite person to go on adventures with."

22. "Honesty is the key to a good relationship, and I honestly love you."

23. "Wanna order takeout and watch movies together?"

24. "Just like Jack and Rose, I'll never let go."

25. "I know what the heart eye emoji feels like every time you're around."

26. "I didn't know this was possible, but I love you and I also like you."

27. "You are the only person I would share my chocolate with."

28. "If I still handed out paper Valentine's, you'd get the biggest one in the box."